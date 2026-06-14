IND vs PAK: Richa Ghosh Becomes India's Highest Scorer In Women's T20 World Cup Match

In India’s opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against Pakistan, they posted a competitive 170 after overcoming an early collapse. Smriti Mandhana led the recovery with a fluent 68 off 44 balls, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur added a steady 36 to stabilise the innings.

India were rocked early, losing Shafali Verma for 6 in the very first over, followed by Jemimah Rodrigues for just 1 off 7 balls. However, Mandhana and Harmanpreet rebuilt the innings with positive stroke play, ensuring India regained control before the death overs.

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Richa Ghosh's milestone

Richa Ghosh then provided a powerful finish, smashing 34 off just 17 deliveries at a strike rate of 200. Her innings included one six and five fours, highlighted by a 23-run 19th over in which she struck three boundaries.

Richa's late burst not only boosted India’s total but also saw her become the highest run-scorer for India while batting at No. 6 or lower in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

RICHA GHOSH SHOWS WHY SHE'S THE FINISHER 🔥😎



34* off 17 deliveries ⚡

Under pressure and on a worn-out surface, Richa delivered a game-changing innings to seal the win for India. 🇮🇳🏏🔥#RichGhosh #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FEHhrpyCE6 — Faruk (@uf2151593) June 14, 2026

Mandhana saves the day!

An elegant half-century from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana guided India Women to a competitive 170 for 6 against rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opener at Edgbaston.

After skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat, India endured a shaky start, stumbling to 18 for 2 in the fourth over following the cheap dismissals of Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1). However, Mandhana single-handedly stabilized the innings, hammering a majestic 68 off just 44 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries and two sixes.

Mandhana anchored a vital 91-run recovery partnership alongside Kaur, who chipped in with a steady 36 off 35 balls. Following their quick departures, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh provided the much-needed final flourish, smashing a blistering, unbeaten 17-ball 34 to push the total past 150. For Pakistan, spinners Sadia Iqbal and skipper Fatima Sana claimed two wickets apiece to keep the target within reach.