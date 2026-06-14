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HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Richa Ghosh Becomes India's Highest Scorer In Women's T20 World Cup Match

IND vs PAK: Richa Ghosh Becomes India's Highest Scorer In Women's T20 World Cup Match

Richa Ghosh provided a powerful finish, smashing 34 off just 17 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 10:06 PM (IST)

In India’s opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against Pakistan, they posted a competitive 170 after overcoming an early collapse. Smriti Mandhana led the recovery with a fluent 68 off 44 balls, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur added a steady 36 to stabilise the innings.

India were rocked early, losing Shafali Verma for 6 in the very first over, followed by Jemimah Rodrigues for just 1 off 7 balls. However, Mandhana and Harmanpreet rebuilt the innings with positive stroke play, ensuring India regained control before the death overs.

Also Read | IND vs PAK: BCCI's No-Handshake Policy Continues At Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Richa Ghosh's milestone

Richa Ghosh then provided a powerful finish, smashing 34 off just 17 deliveries at a strike rate of 200. Her innings included one six and five fours, highlighted by a 23-run 19th over in which she struck three boundaries.

Richa's late burst not only boosted India’s total but also saw her become the highest run-scorer for India while batting at No. 6 or lower in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

Mandhana saves the day!

An elegant half-century from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana guided India Women to a competitive 170 for 6 against rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opener at Edgbaston.

After skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat, India endured a shaky start, stumbling to 18 for 2 in the fourth over following the cheap dismissals of Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1). However, Mandhana single-handedly stabilized the innings, hammering a majestic 68 off just 44 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries and two sixes.

Mandhana anchored a vital 91-run recovery partnership alongside Kaur, who chipped in with a steady 36 off 35 balls. Following their quick departures, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh provided the much-needed final flourish, smashing a blistering, unbeaten 17-ball 34 to push the total past 150. For Pakistan, spinners Sadia Iqbal and skipper Fatima Sana claimed two wickets apiece to keep the target within reach. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's final score against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener?

India posted a competitive total of 170 for 6 after overcoming an early collapse in their opening match against Pakistan.

Who were the main contributors to India's score?

Smriti Mandhana led the recovery with 68 runs, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 36. Richa Ghosh provided a powerful finish with an unbeaten 34.

What milestone did Richa Ghosh achieve in this match?

Richa Ghosh became India's highest run-scorer while batting at No. 6 or lower in Women’s T20 World Cup history, scoring 34 off 17 deliveries.

How did India's innings begin against Pakistan?

India endured a shaky start, stumbling to 18 for 2 in the fourth over with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues dismissed cheaply.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Richa Ghosh IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan Women IND Vs PAK Women
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