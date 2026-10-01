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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2027: Date, Time And Venue Revealed

IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2027: Date, Time And Venue Revealed

For India, the tournament will offer another opportunity to challenge for the coveted trophy after their heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 09:39 PM (IST)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, October 1, officially unveiled the schedule for 2027 ODI World Cup during an event in Cape Town. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the tournament, which will feature 14 teams in an expanded edition of the competition.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in high-octane ODI World Cup encounter on Sunday, October 10, 2027 at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The start time for India vs Pakistan match is 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local venue time in South Africa). Cricket fans worldwide are gearing up for another fierce chapter in this historic rivalry on South African soil.

GROUPS IN CRICKET WORLD CUP 2027:

Group A: Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A

Group B: Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Qualifier B

ODI World Cup 2027 Full Schedule

The 2027 World Cup will be a landmark edition as it becomes the first men's ODI World Cup to feature 14 participating teams. The tournament will also introduce a revamped format involving three stages before the knockout phase, while Africa is set to host the men's World Cup again after a gap of 24 years.

For India, the tournament will offer another opportunity to challenge for the coveted trophy after their heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

Of the 14 teams set to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, 10 will earn their places through the qualification process by the September 30 cutoff. Co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe have secured automatic qualification as hosts.

The other eight spots in this group have been determined by the ICC ODI rankings. India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have all secured their berths through their ranking positions.

The remaining four teams will have to fight their way into the tournament through the qualification route.

The 2027 ODI World Cup edition could also be particularly significant for two of India's biggest batting stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. If the veteran duo are part of India's squad, the tournament could potentially be their final appearance at an ODI World Cup.

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Pakistan ODI World Cup ODI World Cup Schedule IND Vs PAK ODI World Cup
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