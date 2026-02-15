IND vs PAK: No Handshake Between Suryakumar And Salman Agha At Toss - Report

Suryakumar to not shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha: The traditional pre-match handshake between Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha will be skipped during today's toss for IND vs PAK Group A match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, The Indian Express reported.

This development follows a period of heightened diplomatic tension and earlier uncertainty regarding Pakistan's participation in IND-PAK Feb 15th match.

Protocol or Protest?

Both India and Pakistan maintained a professional stance in press conferences, but the decision regarding the handshake is reportedly tied to specific "government-level" guidance. As per the report, the Indian camp is being "more thoughtful than bullish," aiming to balance sporting spirit with sensitive national sentiments.

Whether the captains shake hands or not, the real battle will begin at 7:00 PM IST, as India looks to maintain its dominant 7-1 World Cup record over Pakistan.

On Saturday, Suryakumar kept everyone guessing when questioned about whether India would stick to the no-handshake approach for the Group A clash against Pakistan. “You’ll find out in 24 hours,” he remarked. “Give it 24 hours. Rest well, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

When Pakistan captain Agha was asked about the same, he said that the decision ultimately rests with the Indian players on whether they choose to shake hands.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Pakistan captain emphasized that the match should be contested in the true spirit of the game, as it always has been, adding that the choice now lies with India on how they wish to proceed.

Match Update: Toss and Weather

The toss, scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, remains under a cloud - literally. Heavy afternoon showers in Colombo have kept the covers on, and groundsmen are working tirelessly to prepare the outfield.

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST (Possible delay due to wet outfield)

Despite a 94% rain threat earlier, the chances of precipitation are expected to drop a lot by match time.