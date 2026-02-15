Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Match Start Time, Toss Details And How To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming

IND vs PAK: Match Start Time, Toss Details And How To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming

IND vs PAK: Match Start and Toss Time: Although Pakistan have spent more time in Colombo, this will be their first appearance at the R Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing World Cup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 09:28 AM (IST)

The biggest rivalry in cricket returns today, February 15, 2026, as India faces Pakistan in Group A encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams are currently undefeated, making this a battle for the top spot in the group and a guaranteed path to the Super 8s.

IND vs PAK Match Start, Toss Timings

India vs Pakistan Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming, Telecast

Indian fans can catch every moment of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match action across television and digital platforms:

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar app and website (subscription required).

IND vs PAK TV Telecast: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, etc.). In select international regions, the match is available via ICC.TV.

India vs Pakistan Weather Update

As of this morning in Colombo, there is a significant rain threat with a 90% chance of precipitation during the day. However, weather models suggest the rain probability may drop to roughly 49% by the 7:00 PM IST start time. Fans should stay prepared for a potential delay or a shortened game, as there is no reserve day for this group-stage fixture.

Ind or Pak - Who has upper hand in Colombo?

Although Pakistan have spent more time in Colombo, this will be their first appearance at the R Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing World Cup, making the conditions just as unfamiliar to them as they are to India.

When India and Pakistan meet, statistics and conventional cricketing wisdom often take a back seat. Whether it turns into a run-fest or a low-scoring battle, a fiercely fought encounter is on the cards. 

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup LIVE IND Vs PAK Live India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming IND Vs PAK Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026 IND Vs PAK Match Start Time
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing
Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing
India
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
World
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
World
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget