IND vs PAK: Match Start Time, Toss Details And How To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming

The biggest rivalry in cricket returns today, February 15, 2026, as India faces Pakistan in Group A encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams are currently undefeated, making this a battle for the top spot in the group and a guaranteed path to the Super 8s.

IND vs PAK Match Start, Toss Timings

India vs Pakistan Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming, Telecast

Indian fans can catch every moment of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match action across television and digital platforms:

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar app and website (subscription required).

IND vs PAK TV Telecast: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, etc.). In select international regions, the match is available via ICC.TV.

India vs Pakistan Weather Update

As of this morning in Colombo, there is a significant rain threat with a 90% chance of precipitation during the day. However, weather models suggest the rain probability may drop to roughly 49% by the 7:00 PM IST start time. Fans should stay prepared for a potential delay or a shortened game, as there is no reserve day for this group-stage fixture.

Ind or Pak - Who has upper hand in Colombo?

Although Pakistan have spent more time in Colombo, this will be their first appearance at the R Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing World Cup, making the conditions just as unfamiliar to them as they are to India.

When India and Pakistan meet, statistics and conventional cricketing wisdom often take a back seat. Whether it turns into a run-fest or a low-scoring battle, a fiercely fought encounter is on the cards.