IND vs PAK Live, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

India vs Pakistan live streaming, telecast details: The biggest fixture in world cricket is finally here as India faces Pakistan in Group A match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match, set for Sunday, February 15, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, comes after a period of significant uncertainty regarding Pakistan's participation. With the decks now cleared, both undefeated teams are ready to battle for supremacy.

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be played?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be played on Sunday, February 15. Toss for IND-PAK match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, while the first ball will be bowled at 7 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be played?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channels will telecast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in Hindi, English and several other regional languages.

Where will live streaming be available for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK - Teams and Form Guide

Both sides have had a perfect start to the tournament, winning their first two matches. While India enters as the statistical favorite with a 7-1 head-to-head lead in T20 World Cup history, Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha-led side has the advantage of having been stationed in Colombo since the tournament began, making them well-acquainted with the local conditions.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.