Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Live, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

IND vs PAK Live, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Complete squad lists, broadcast channels, and live streaming information for Group A clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Pakistan live streaming, telecast details: The biggest fixture in world cricket is finally here as India faces Pakistan in Group A match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match, set for Sunday, February 15, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, comes after a period of significant uncertainty regarding Pakistan's participation. With the decks now cleared, both undefeated teams are ready to battle for supremacy.

India vs Pakistan live streaming, telecast details

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be played?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be played on Sunday, February 15. Toss for IND-PAK match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, while the first ball will be bowled at 7 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be played?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channels will telecast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in Hindi, English and several other regional languages.

Where will live streaming be available for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK - Teams and Form Guide

Both sides have had a perfect start to the tournament, winning their first two matches. While India enters as the statistical favorite with a 7-1 head-to-head lead in T20 World Cup history, Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha-led side has the advantage of having been stationed in Colombo since the tournament began, making them well-acquainted with the local conditions.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be played on Sunday, February 15. The toss is at 6:30 PM IST, and the game starts at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and regional dialects.

Where can I watch the live stream of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

You can watch the live stream of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Live India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing
Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing
India
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
World
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
World
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget