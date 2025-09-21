IND vs PAK Live Score: India Confident Of Back-To-Back Triumphs Against Pakistan

IND vs PAK Live Score: India and Pakistan are set for another high-voltage clash in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025. In their earlier meeting, Suryakumar Yadav’s side cruised to a dominant 7-wicket victory. Riding on three consecutive wins, India enter the contest with momentum, while Salman Agha’s Pakistan booked their spot in the Super 4 after overcoming the UAE.

Likely Changes in India’s XI

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting form continues to be India’s biggest asset, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also been among the runs. Sanju Samson impressed with a half-century against Oman, though Shubman Gill is still searching for form.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma endured a tough time against spin in Abu Dhabi, going 22 deliveries without a boundary. Their contest against Abrar Ahmed will be pivotal. The Pakistani leg-spinner has been highly economical, conceding only two boundaries in 70 balls so far in this Asia Cup.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav has been a standout performer, with Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel providing solid support. Varun, rested in the last match, is likely to replace Harshit Rana. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah could also return in place of Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan’s Batting Concerns

For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman remains their most consistent batter. The team will look for Sam Ayub to deliver a substantial knock, while skipper Salman Agha is yet to make an impact. Shaheen Afridi’s all-round brilliance in the previous game, however, offers some encouragement.

Dubai is expected to serve up another slow and dry surface, with even-sized boundaries and a thin layer of grass to bind the track. The match is likely to be played on the same strip that hosted the previous India-Pakistan clash.

According to skipper Suryakumar Yadav, conditions here have stayed consistent across both innings - unlike Abu Dhabi, where dew often influences play. The toss hasn’t proven decisive at this venue. Temperatures should hover around 35°C at the start, though evenings in the city are becoming noticeably cooler.