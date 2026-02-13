Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan Reveals Team India's Strategy Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan Reveals Team India's Strategy Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

"Preparation part is done." Ishan Kishan says India is ready for Pakistan by sticking to their natural game. After a crushing win over Namibia, the focus now shifts to historic clash on February 15.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Following India’s dominant victory over Namibia, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has shed light on how the Men in Blue intend to handle Pakistan's mystery spinner, Usman Tariq. With the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan fixture scheduled for February 15, the unique sidearm action of Tariq has become a central talking point for the group.

"Erasmus" Learning Curve

In the post-match presentation, Kishan explained that facing Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, who also utilizes a sidearm off-spin action, served as a practical simulation for the team. Despite Erasmus claiming a four-wicket haul against India, Kishan viewed the encounter as a vital "learning" experience before facing Tariq.

Speaking on the preparation for Tariq’s unconventional delivery style, Kishan expressed:

"I think at this level, we just watch a few videos, and we get an idea of what kind of bowling is going to happen. So we are just keeping it simple. Yeah, [Erasmus] bowled pretty well today, and I think there was quite a bit of learning for us for our team as well today."

Sticking to the "Natural Game"

While the mystery surrounding Tariq’s action has unsettled other teams, the Indian southpaw emphasized that the preparation phase is largely complete. The focus has now shifted from technical over-analysis to instinctive execution.

Kishan further clarified the team's mindset:

"No, I think we have already done the preparation part, and now it is just time to watch the ball and play our natural game... there's nothing like you have to prepare."

Kishan’s Newfound Focus

Kishan, who struck a blistering 24-ball 61 against Namibia, also reflected on his personal evolution. After leading Jharkhand to a maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title, the batter noted a significant shift in his professional temperament.

He admitted that he has moved away from his previously constant joking persona:

"I think I am a changed man now, to be honest... earlier I used to do it [joke around] 24x7, but now it is just two-three hours of it. So I am just focusing more on batting and my wicket-keeping."

Team's Mindset

Ishan's form in the tournament and his temperament in the post-match presentation present a clear picture of the mindset the Indian camp has embraced over the years. The team will focus on their own natural game rather than preparing for the opposition.

With Controversies regarding the 'chucking' action of Usman Tariq and Indian batters in terrific form, the 15th Feb IND vs PAK match will be a good contest for the spectators.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

How is India preparing to face Pakistan's mystery spinner, Usman Tariq?

Facing Namibia's sidearm bowler, Gerhard Erasmus, served as practical preparation. The team watched videos and is focusing on playing their natural game.

What is Ishan Kishan's current mindset regarding his game?

Ishan Kishan feels he has become a changed man, focusing more on batting and wicket-keeping rather than joking around constantly.

Did facing Gerhard Erasmus help India prepare for Usman Tariq?

Yes, Kishan mentioned that facing Erasmus, who also has a sidearm action, provided valuable learning for the team.

What is the team's strategy against unconventional bowling styles like Usman Tariq's?

The team has completed its preparation and is now focused on watching the ball and playing their natural game without over-analyzing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup Team India IND Vs PAK Usman Tariq T20 WC 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
Advertisement

Videos

Message of Partnership: Dhaka Responds Swiftly to India’s Congratulations
Power Shift in Dhaka: BNP’s Massive Mandate Reshapes Bangladesh Politics
Shootout in Usmanpur: Delhi Police Arrests Three After Fierce Exchange of Fire
Big Government Update: PM Modi to Inaugurate Seva Teerth & Kartavya Bhavan
Policy Update: Uttarakhand Govt Raises Pension for Statehood Activists
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget