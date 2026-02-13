Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Following India’s dominant victory over Namibia, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has shed light on how the Men in Blue intend to handle Pakistan's mystery spinner, Usman Tariq. With the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan fixture scheduled for February 15, the unique sidearm action of Tariq has become a central talking point for the group.

"Erasmus" Learning Curve

In the post-match presentation, Kishan explained that facing Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, who also utilizes a sidearm off-spin action, served as a practical simulation for the team. Despite Erasmus claiming a four-wicket haul against India, Kishan viewed the encounter as a vital "learning" experience before facing Tariq.

Speaking on the preparation for Tariq’s unconventional delivery style, Kishan expressed:

"I think at this level, we just watch a few videos, and we get an idea of what kind of bowling is going to happen. So we are just keeping it simple. Yeah, [Erasmus] bowled pretty well today, and I think there was quite a bit of learning for us for our team as well today."

Sticking to the "Natural Game"

While the mystery surrounding Tariq’s action has unsettled other teams, the Indian southpaw emphasized that the preparation phase is largely complete. The focus has now shifted from technical over-analysis to instinctive execution.

Kishan further clarified the team's mindset:

"No, I think we have already done the preparation part, and now it is just time to watch the ball and play our natural game... there's nothing like you have to prepare."

Kishan’s Newfound Focus

Kishan, who struck a blistering 24-ball 61 against Namibia, also reflected on his personal evolution. After leading Jharkhand to a maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title, the batter noted a significant shift in his professional temperament.

He admitted that he has moved away from his previously constant joking persona:

"I think I am a changed man now, to be honest... earlier I used to do it [joke around] 24x7, but now it is just two-three hours of it. So I am just focusing more on batting and my wicket-keeping."

Team's Mindset

Ishan's form in the tournament and his temperament in the post-match presentation present a clear picture of the mindset the Indian camp has embraced over the years. The team will focus on their own natural game rather than preparing for the opposition.

With Controversies regarding the 'chucking' action of Usman Tariq and Indian batters in terrific form, the 15th Feb IND vs PAK match will be a good contest for the spectators.