India Defeat Pakistan By 2 Runs, Uthappa Bags Player Of The Match Award

India’s campaign at Hong Kong Sixes began with a hard-fought win over Pakistan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A thrilling encounter unfolded between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, where Dinesh Karthik’s Team India emerged victorious by 2 runs via DLS method. The rain-interrupted contest saw India defend a total of 86 runs to make a winning start in the tournament.

India secure narrow win

India’s campaign at Hong Kong Sixes began with a hard-fought win over Pakistan. After posting a competitive total, the Karthik-led side managed to stay ahead when rain stopped play, sealing a 2-run victory (DLS).

The win gave India a strong start to their campaign, with Karthik and his men looking to build on the momentum.

Pakistan fall short in rain-hit chase

Chasing a target of 87, Pakistan reached 41/1 in 3 overs before rain interrupted the game. Under the DLS calculation, they fell 2 runs short of the revised target. Maz Sadaqat was dismissed by Stuart Binny, while Khawaja Nafay remained unbeaten on 18 off 9, and Abdul Samad scored 16 off 6 when play was halted.

India post 86/4 in 6 overs

After being sent in to bat, India put up 86 runs for 4 wickets in the allotted 6 overs. Robin Uthappa top-scored with 28 off 11 balls, followed by Bharat Chipli’s 24 off 13. Captain Dinesh Karthik remained not out on 17 off 6 balls, ensuring a strong finish for the side. Stuart Binny (4 off 2) and Abhimanyu Mithun (6 off 5) chipped in with brief cameos.

With this win, India started their Hong Kong Sixes 2025 campaign on a high, and will look to carry the momentum forward in their next group fixture.

Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Robin Uthappa IND Vs PAK PAK Vs IND Hong Kong Sixes India VS Pakistan
