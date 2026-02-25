IND vs PAK: ICC To Issue Refund For Kolkata, Ahmedabad If This Happens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a comprehensive "floating venue" strategy for final stages of T20 World Cup 2026, ensuring fans are protected by a full refund policy if match locations change due to qualification results. As tickets for the semi-finals and grand finale went on sale this Tuesday at 7 PM IST, ICC made it clear that location of these conclusive games depends on performance of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Clause

The most striking aspect of new ticketing policy is the contingency plan regarding Pakistan’s potential advancement in the tournament. Should the "Men in Green" qualify for either semi-finals or the final, the ICC will trigger a venue relocation to accommodate logistical and hosting requirements.

If Pakistan reaches Semi-final 1 on March 4, the match will be moved from Eden Gardens in Kolkata to R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Similarly, if Pakistan secures a spot in the Final on March 8, the summit clash will shift from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Colombo. In any instance where a match is moved from its primary venue in India to an alternate location, ticket holders for the original venue will receive a 100% refund.

Navigating the Semi-final 1 Grid

The destination for first semi-final is also influenced by the host nation, Sri Lanka. If Pakistan fails to qualify but Sri Lanka makes the cut to play any team other than India, the first semi-final will be hosted in Colombo. However, if none of these specific conditions are met or if India is scheduled to play against Sri Lanka, the match will proceed as planned at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In contrast to the fluidity of the first knockout game, the second semi-final scheduled for March 5 remains fixed. This match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai regardless of the participating teams.

Key Tournament Dates and Official Portals

Fans eager to witness the crowning of the 2026 champions can purchase tickets through the official website at tickets.t20worldcup.com. The first semi-final is set for March 4, followed by the second semi-final on March 5, culminating in the final on March 8. If a ticket is purchased for a venue that ultimately does not host the intended match, the ICC has guaranteed that the funds will be returned to the ticket holder.