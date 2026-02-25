Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: ICC To Issue Refund For Kolkata, Ahmedabad If This Happens

IND vs PAK: ICC To Issue Refund For Kolkata, Ahmedabad If This Happens

ICC has confirmed a unique venue-shifting policy for the T20 World Cup 2026 knockouts, with the final moving to Colombo, and fans getting their money back if Pakistan makes it through.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a comprehensive "floating venue" strategy for final stages of T20 World Cup 2026, ensuring fans are protected by a full refund policy if match locations change due to qualification results. As tickets for the semi-finals and grand finale went on sale this Tuesday at 7 PM IST, ICC made it clear that location of these conclusive games depends on performance of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Clause

The most striking aspect of new ticketing policy is the contingency plan regarding Pakistan’s potential advancement in the tournament. Should the "Men in Green" qualify for either semi-finals or the final, the ICC will trigger a venue relocation to accommodate logistical and hosting requirements.

If Pakistan reaches Semi-final 1 on March 4, the match will be moved from Eden Gardens in Kolkata to R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Similarly, if Pakistan secures a spot in the Final on March 8, the summit clash will shift from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Colombo. In any instance where a match is moved from its primary venue in India to an alternate location, ticket holders for the original venue will receive a 100% refund.

Navigating the Semi-final 1 Grid

The destination for first semi-final is also influenced by the host nation, Sri Lanka. If Pakistan fails to qualify but Sri Lanka makes the cut to play any team other than India, the first semi-final will be hosted in Colombo. However, if none of these specific conditions are met or if India is scheduled to play against Sri Lanka, the match will proceed as planned at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In contrast to the fluidity of the first knockout game, the second semi-final scheduled for March 5 remains fixed. This match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai regardless of the participating teams.

Key Tournament Dates and Official Portals

Fans eager to witness the crowning of the 2026 champions can purchase tickets through the official website at tickets.t20worldcup.com. The first semi-final is set for March 4, followed by the second semi-final on March 5, culminating in the final on March 8. If a ticket is purchased for a venue that ultimately does not host the intended match, the ICC has guaranteed that the funds will be returned to the ticket holder.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ICC's floating venue strategy for the T20 World Cup 2026 finals?

The ICC has a 'floating venue' strategy for the semi-finals and final. This means the location of these matches may change based on team qualification results.

What happens if Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals or final?

If Pakistan reaches Semi-final 1, it will move from Kolkata to Colombo. If they reach the Final, it will also shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo.

Will I get a refund if my semi-final or final ticket is for a venue that changes?

Yes, if a match location changes and your original venue no longer hosts it, you will receive a 100% refund.

How is the venue for Semi-final 1 determined?

Semi-final 1's venue depends on Pakistan and Sri Lanka's qualification. It will be in Colombo if Pakistan doesn't qualify but Sri Lanka does and plays a team other than India.

Where can I buy tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 finals?

Tickets for the semi-finals and final can be purchased through the official website: tickets.t20worldcup.com.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets
