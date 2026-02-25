IND vs PAK: How India And Pakistan Can Meet In ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final

India vs Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final: A semi-final showdown between India and Pakistan is no longer mathematically possible, but an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Final remains the ultimate scenario for the two rivals to meet in 2026. After England's recent win over Pakistan in T20 WC Super 8s, both India and Pakistan are currently tracking to finish, at best, as the runners-up in their respective groups (Group 1 and 2). Because the T20 World Cup tournament format crosses the first-place team of one group with the second-place team of the other, they are now locked into opposite sides of the knockout bracket.

Path to an India-Pakistan Final

If India Secures 2nd place in Group 1 to qualify for semis and for that to happen:

India must win their upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

India need South Africa to remain undefeated and claim the top number 1 spot, allowing India to qualify in the second position from Group 1.

For Pakistan to qualify for semis, they must secure 2nd place in Group 2 and for that to happen:

Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture on February 28.

They also need England (who have already clinched 1st place) to beat New Zealand, which would allow Pakistan to move into 2nd place based on points or Net Run Rate.

Semi-Final Hurdles

India would be slated to play Winner of Group 2 (England) in their semi-final.

Pakistan would take on Winner of Group 1 (likely South Africa or West Indies) in the other semi-final.

Both India and Pakistan must win their respective knockout games to set up the championship match in T20 World Cup Final on March 8.

The Grand Finale

If both India and Pakistan emerge victorious in their semi-finals, they will face off in the final on March 8, 2026.

Under the current "Hybrid Model," should this specific matchup occur, IND-PAK final is expected to be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to accommodate logistical agreements.