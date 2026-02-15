IND vs PAK: Can India Defend 175? Check Highest Successful Run Chase At R. Premadasa Stadium

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, India posted 175 runs batting first. Now the big question in Colombo is: Is it enough?

Historically, the R. Premadasa Stadium has been a ground where chasing teams often have the upper hand, but the 2026 T20 World Cup is telling a different story.

To chase 175, Pakistan will need to pull off the second-highest chase in the stadium's history to win. Given the way Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz have extracted turn, India's spin trio of Kuldeep, Axar, and Varun Chakravarthy will be licking their lips.

The highest successful run chase at the R. Premadasa Stadium in T20Is belongs to Bangladesh, who chased down 215/5 against Sri Lanka in 2018. While that remains the record, the average first-innings total here is a more modest 152.

Chasing History at Premadasa

In the 51 T20Is played at this venue, teams batting second have won 28 times. However, the surface is known to undergo a "Jekyll and Hyde" transformation:

Early Advantage: The traditional black-soil pitch offers consistent bounce, making it a dream for stroke-makers in the first 10 overs. As the match progresses, the wicket becomes "tacky," assisting spinners as the ball begins to grip and turn sharply.

Why 175 Could Be a Winning Total

While history favors chasers, recent matches in the 2026 tournament suggest a shift:

Current Form: In the ongoing T20 World Cup, chasing teams have struggled at this venue. Notably, Zimbabwe recently defended 169 against a powerhouse Australian lineup, winning by 23 runs.

The Spin Factor: With the pitch slowing down under the lights, 175 becomes a psychological mountain. As seen in today’s innings, once the ball starts to grip, even set batters like Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma find it hard to maintain a 10+ RPO.

Pressure of Rivalry: In IND vs PAK clashes, scoreboard pressure adds an extra 15-20 runs to any total. India’s own record here is formidable, with 11 wins in 15 matches.