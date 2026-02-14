IND vs PAK: Can Babar Azam Trouble Team India In Colombo? Shocking T20I Stats Revealed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Can Babar Azam Trouble Team India In Colombo? Shocking T20I Stats Revealed

India has consistently troubled Babar Azam in T20 Internationals. He performs well against other teams, but struggles to maintain his usual consistency whenever facing India in IND vs PAK matches.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Babar Azam vs India in IND-PAK matches: The stage is set for the ultimate cricketing showdown as India and Pakistan face off in Colombo on February 15, 2026. Both teams have enjoyed a dominant run so far. Ahead of IND vs PAK Feb 15th clash, one of the players who will have the spotlight on him is Pakistan's batting star, Babar Azam.

Despite his status as a key batter for Pakistan cricket team, the question remains: Can he deliver when it matters most, or will he struggle against the arch-rivals India again?

Babar's Struggles Against India

Statistically, India has been Babar Azam’s "Achilles' heel." In IND vs PAK T20 International encounters, Babar has struggled to replicate the consistency against India, which he shows against other nations.

Match 1: 68* | Dubai | T20 World Cup 2021

Match 2: 10 | Dubai | Asia Cup 2022

Match 3: 14 | Dubai | Asia Cup 2022 (Super 4)

Match 4: 0 | Melbourne | T20 World Cup 2022

Match 5: 13 | New York | T20 World Cup 2024

Key Takeaways:

Total Runs: 105 in 5 innings.

Average: 26.25 (Inflated by one unbeaten 68).

The "One-Innings" Factor: Outside of his match-winning 68* in 2021, Babar's average against India drops to a dismal 9.25.

Current Form and Recent Context

Heading into IND vs PAK Feb 15th match, Babar Azam's form has been a subject of intense debate.

After being left out of the squad for a period last year due to strike-rate concerns, he made a comeback through the Big Bash League and recent series.

Babar showed signs of life with a fluent 46 against USA earlier this week, but his historical inability to handle India's tactical bowling - especially the left-arm angle and mystery spin - remains a major concern for Pakistan.

With Salman Ali Agha now leading Pakistani side, Babar enters IND vs PAK Feb 15th match purely as a senior batter. For Pakistan to stand a chance in Colombo, they need the "2021 version" of Babar to show up; otherwise, the "Men in Blue" seem to have his number once again.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the concerns regarding Babar Azam's form leading up to the match?

Concerns exist about his strike rate and historical struggles against India's specific bowling tactics, particularly left-arm angles and mystery spin.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Babar Azam IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Colombo
