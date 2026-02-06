IND vs PAK Back On Cards? How Sri Lanka May Change Pakistan's Boycott Stance

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly issued a formal letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), urging them to rethink of their boycott of the February 15 T20 WC match against India.

Rather than focusing solely on legalities, SLC has taken a historical approach, using their own painful experiences with terrorism to highlight why skipping the match against India is the wrong move for the sport.

“We wish to place on record that Sri Lanka is highly anticipating the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, particularly in its capacity as a host venue for matches assigned to Sri Lanka. All commercial, operational, logistical and security-related arrangements in respect of these matches have already been finalised. This includes, inter alia, hospitality planning and the sale of match tickets,” the letter read, as per TOI.

“It is pertinent to note that ticket sales for the matches scheduled to be hosted in Sri Lanka, in particular the India versus Pakistan fixture, have already been finalised and have recorded exceptionally strong demand, with tickets being sold fast, reflecting unprecedented public interest and significant commercial expectations for Sri Lanka Cricket.”

Sri Lanka's warning to Pak if they boycott IND vs PAK

“Any non-participation in a scheduled marquee fixture of this nature would therefore have wide-ranging implications, including substantial financial exposure for SLC and the potential loss of anticipated tourism inflows and broader economic benefits arising from heightened international interest in the tournament.”

“The Government of Sri Lanka is attentive to the potential impact of a boycott, given the significant economic benefits expected from hosting these matches. Any change to the scheduled fixtures would therefore affect not only SLC but also the wider range of stakeholders involved in ensuring the successful conduct of the tournament.”

Sri Lanka reminded Pakistan of the major role it played in helping restore international cricketing confidence after the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore on March 3, 2009.

“In this context, we respectfully recall that Sri Lanka Cricket and the Sri Lanka National Team have, on several occasions, toured Pakistan and participated in international fixtures notwithstanding exceptionally challenging and sensitive circumstances, including serious security-related incidents,” SLC said.

“These have included, inter alia, the attack on the national team convoy, as a result of which certain Sri Lankan players and officials sustained injuries, some of whom continue to carry physical impacts from those injuries to date, while others were left with profound and lasting psychological trauma.”

“Notwithstanding the gravity of these circumstances, Sri Lanka Cricket, in close coordination with the Government of Sri Lanka, remained steadfast in its support of Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board, and continued to honour its commitments to international cricket in the broader interests of the game and international solidarity.”

"SLC has now asked for the same approach in return. In view of the foregoing, and if any decision has indeed been taken to boycott or abstain from participating in India vs Pakistan match scheduled for February 15, 2026, we respectfully and earnestly request the PCB to reconsider such a decision.“