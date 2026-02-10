'Asim Munir Isn't Afraid': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Drags Military Into IND-PAK Boycott Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The atmosphere turned political during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conference when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was questioned about ICC's pressure regarding Ind vs Pak T20 WC Feb 15th match boycott. Rather than sticking to cricketing merit, the PCB chief invoked shadow of Pakistan's military.

"Neither am I afraid of India's threats and the ICC, nor is the Pakistan Government. And you already know Field Marshal (Asim Munir), so it's not a big deal," Naqvi stated.

Asim Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, Pakistan's highest military honor, in May 2025, following a period of heightened border tensions with India during Operation Sindoor. Naqvi's decision to bring a military figure into a sporting dispute has drawn sharp criticism from observers who believe it further isolates Pakistan in the international cricketing community.

Watch Video

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said “ Neither I am afraid of India’s threats nor the Pakistan government is. And you know the Field Marshal too” 🇵🇰🔥 pic.twitter.com/v5kUQWheti — KHURUM ABBAS (@KHURUM455) February 9, 2026

The Great U-Turn

Despite defiant rhetoric from PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan government has officially blinked. PCB's reversal was solidified following a conversation between Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who acted as a mediator between PCB, ICC, and other member boards.

Pakistan government’s official X account confirmed the decision:

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its match against India."

A Pattern of Interference

This episode is yet another chapter in a season of administrative turmoil for Pakistan. From unnecessary interventions in ICC’s dealings with Bangladesh to the controversial handling of Asia Cup trophy, PCB has struggled to keep the sport separate from national optics.

While Pakistan cricket team is now set to play IND vs PAK T20 WC match on February 15, the reference to military in the press room suggests that the friction between the cricketing bodies is far from over.