HomeSportsCricket'Asim Munir Isn't Afraid': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Drags Military Into IND-PAK Boycott Row

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi invoked Field Marshal Asim Munir in response to ICC threats, shortly before Pakistan made a U-turn on its decision to boycott the India clash on Feb 15.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The atmosphere turned political during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conference when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was questioned about ICC's pressure regarding Ind vs Pak T20 WC Feb 15th match boycott. Rather than sticking to cricketing merit, the PCB chief invoked shadow of Pakistan's military.

"Neither am I afraid of India's threats and the ICC, nor is the Pakistan Government. And you already know Field Marshal (Asim Munir), so it's not a big deal," Naqvi stated.

Asim Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, Pakistan's highest military honor, in May 2025, following a period of heightened border tensions with India during Operation Sindoor. Naqvi's decision to bring a military figure into a sporting dispute has drawn sharp criticism from observers who believe it further isolates Pakistan in the international cricketing community.

The Great U-Turn

Despite defiant rhetoric from PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan government has officially blinked. PCB's reversal was solidified following a conversation between Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who acted as a mediator between PCB, ICC, and other member boards.

Pakistan government’s official X account confirmed the decision:

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its match against India."

A Pattern of Interference

This episode is yet another chapter in a season of administrative turmoil for Pakistan. From unnecessary interventions in ICC’s dealings with Bangladesh to the controversial handling of Asia Cup trophy, PCB has struggled to keep the sport separate from national optics.

While Pakistan cricket team is now set to play IND vs PAK T20 WC match on February 15, the reference to military in the press room suggests that the friction between the cricketing bodies is far from over.

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the Pakistan government's decision change?

The reversal followed discussions between the Prime Minister and Sri Lanka's President, who mediated between cricket boards.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir Ind Vs Pak Boycott PCB Vs ICC Pak Boycott
Embed widget