India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India and Pakistan clash for Asian Games 2026 cricket gold.

Unbeaten teams meet; pitch favors batters, spinners later.

India's strong batting faces Pakistan's potent bowling attack.

IND vs PAK Final Toss Result & Playing 11: India and Pakistan are set to square off in a high-voltage clash for the gold medal in the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, 3 October, at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Toss And Pitch Update

India won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan

Both teams enter the gold medal match with unbeaten tournament records, seting the stage for an explosive encounter between the traditional continental rivals. The pitch at the Korogi Sports Park has favoured attacking strokeplay throughout the tournament, though spinners are expected to find grip as the match progresses.

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IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Confirmed Playing XIs

(Note: The playing elevens listed below are predicted selections based on tournament form. Confirmed playing elevens will be updated here immediately after team sheets are exchanged at the toss.)

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Muqeem, Ali Raza.

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High Stakes In Gold Medal Showdown

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, boast formidable batting firepower with dynamic stroke-makers at the top of the order, complemented by the frontline pace experience of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan, captained by Sahibzada Farhan, rely heavily on their potent bowling attack featuring mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and genuine pace options to disrupt the Indian batting unit.

With continental supremacy and a prestigious gold medal on the line, both camps are expected to field their strongest possible combinations. Stay tuned as live updates, toss outcomes, and confirmed playing elevens will be added to this page as soon as the captains walk out in Nisshin.