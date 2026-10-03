IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Abhishek, Tilak Power India To 211/6; Pakistan Need 212!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma's rapid 61 powered India to an aggressive start.

Pakistan's spinners claimed crucial wickets, slowing India during middle-overs.

Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube's late surge pushed India past 200.

India set Pakistan a challenging target of 212 runs.

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: India have set Pakistan a challenging target of 212 runs to win the gold medal in the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, finishing their 20 overs on 211 for 6 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Blistering half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma headlined a dominant batting display by the Men in Blue after they were asked to set a total.

Abhishek's Early Firepower Sets The Tone

India took the aggressive route right from the opening overs. Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck two massive sixes to race to 15 off nine deliveries before falling to Saim Ayub. His opening partner Abhishek Sharma then unleashed clean hitting against the Pakistan attack.

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The dynamic left-hander brought up a lightning 20-ball half-century and finished with an electric 61 off just 28 balls, clearing the boundary ropes seven times alongside three fours. By the time Arafat Minhas had him stumped by Usman Khan, India had already laid a fearsome platform.

Pakistan Fight Back Through Spin

Pakistan managed to stall India's scoring rate during the middle overs through disciplined spin bowling. Minhas struck again to clean bowl Ishan Kishan for 20 off 18 deliveries, while Ahmed Daniyal removed Sanju Samson cheaply for 2.

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Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed then claimed Indian captain Shreyas Iyer for a 24-ball 21, leaving India at 153 for 5 and threatening to cap their final total below the 190-run mark.

Tilak And Dube Deliver Death-Overs Masterclass

However, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube turned the game firmly back in India's favour with an aggressive lower-order counter-attack. Dube provided vital impetus with a quick 27 off 15 deliveries, smashing two boundaries and two sixes before falling on the opening ball of the final over to Daniyal.

Tilak then took full charge of the closing deliveries. The stylish left-hander launched four sixes and three fours, completing a sensational half-century off just 22 balls at a staggering strike rate of 231.82. Tilak's late boundary surge carried India past the 200-run mark, leaving Pakistan needing 212 runs at an asking rate of 10.60 to secure continental gold.