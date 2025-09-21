IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

IND vs PAK Super 4 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma smashed a brilliant 74 off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed a quick 47 from 28 deliveries, steering India to a dominant 6-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super 4 encounter on Sunday in Dubai.

Although the match stretched into the 19th over, India were always in control, largely thanks to the explosive opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Abhishek set the tone immediately, sending Shaheen Afridi’s very first delivery soaring over the boundary for a six.

Tensions flared as India’s openers exchanged words with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, adding spice to the contest.

The opening partnership eventually ended just after the drinks break, allowing Pakistan to claim a few wickets and slow the momentum. Yet, the outcome was never in doubt. Abhishek Sharma’s innings of 74 was packed with powerful shots, with his towering sixes over mid-wicket off Abrar Ahmed standing out as the highlight.

Pakistan scored 171/5 in their 20 overs

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58 as his team posted 171/5 in their 20 overs, with Shivam Dube claiming two important wickets for India.

Early on, Pakistan benefited from a few reprieves, as Abhishek Sharma dropped two catches and Kuldeep Yadav missed one, while Shubman Gill also let one slip near the end.

Adding to the tension in the Super 4 clash was the lingering handshake controversy from last week. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav stirred debate once again by skipping a handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Also on ABP Live |