Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

Although the match stretched into the 19th over, India were always in control, largely thanks to the explosive opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 12:07 AM (IST)

IND vs PAK Super 4 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma smashed a brilliant 74 off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed a quick 47 from 28 deliveries, steering India to a dominant 6-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super 4 encounter on Sunday in Dubai.

Although the match stretched into the 19th over, India were always in control, largely thanks to the explosive opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Abhishek set the tone immediately, sending Shaheen Afridi’s very first delivery soaring over the boundary for a six.

Tensions flared as India’s openers exchanged words with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, adding spice to the contest.

The opening partnership eventually ended just after the drinks break, allowing Pakistan to claim a few wickets and slow the momentum. Yet, the outcome was never in doubt. Abhishek Sharma’s innings of 74 was packed with powerful shots, with his towering sixes over mid-wicket off Abrar Ahmed standing out as the highlight.

Pakistan scored 171/5 in their 20 overs

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58 as his team posted 171/5 in their 20 overs, with Shivam Dube claiming two important wickets for India.

Early on, Pakistan benefited from a few reprieves, as Abhishek Sharma dropped two catches and Kuldeep Yadav missed one, while Shubman Gill also let one slip near the end.

Adding to the tension in the Super 4 clash was the lingering handshake controversy from last week. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav stirred debate once again by skipping a handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Also on ABP Live | 

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 11:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Ind Vs Pak Highlights Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Reward For Jihadist Hamas’: Israel ‘Rejects’ UK, Canada, Australia’s Recognition Of Palestine; France May Follow
‘Reward For Jihadist Hamas’: Israel ‘Rejects’ UK, Canada, Australia’s Recognition Of Palestine
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
India
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
World
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Pak PM Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In Fool’s Paradise'
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In A Fool’s Paradise'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget