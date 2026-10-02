Will Mohsin Naqvi Attend IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final? ACC Chief's Gold Medal Clash Plans Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan will contest Asian Games 2026 cricket gold medal.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi will miss final due to commitments.

Naqvi previously faced controversy during Asia Cup trophy presentations.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket gold medal in what promises to be one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament in Nagoya, Japan. The high-profile final is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also competing on the same day for the bronze medal. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s interior minister, had been a prominent figure around recent India-Pakistan cricket events.

No Mohsin Naqvi At IND vs PAK Final

ACC President, Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, will miss Finals Day at #AsianGames2026 due to prior commitments, but sends his very best wishes to all four teams ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches 👏#ACC pic.twitter.com/Kf6a56ZlLM October 2, 2026

The ACC has confirmed that Naqvi will miss the medal matches in Japan because of prior commitments.

The organisation made the announcement through its official social media channels ahead of the fixtures.

Despite being absent from the venue, Naqvi has sent his best wishes to all four teams competing for medals and expressed his anticipation for the cricket action.

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His absence comes at a time when his involvement in recent India-Pakistan cricket events has attracted considerable attention.

Naqvi At Centre Of Asia Cup Trophy Controversy

Mohsin Naqvi has also been linked to the controversy surrounding trophy presentations at the Asia Cup.

During the 2025 men's Asia Cup and the 2026 women's Asia Cup, Indian teams refused to accept their trophies from Naqvi amid tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

His position as ACC president alongside his roles with the PCB and Pakistan government has ensured that he remains a key figure whenever India and Pakistan meet in major cricket tournaments.

For Saturday’s Asian Games finale, however, Naqvi will not be present in Nagoya as India and Pakistan battle for the gold medal.