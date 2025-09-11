Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Match Tickets Still Unsold Days Before Asia Cup Clash

IND vs PAK Match Tickets Still Unsold Days Before Asia Cup Clash

Asia Cup defending champions, India, are set to face their arch rivals, Pakistan, this Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM IST.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan is one of the most anticipated fixtures in the world of cricket. This historic rivalry has churned out many iconic moments in the past, which leaves fans eager to catch a glimpse of their clash live in the stadium.

The next IND vs PAK encounter is scheduled for September 14, 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and while tickets for this game generally sell out in quick fashion, those for the upcoming match are still available. 

Platinumlist, which is the official ticketing partner of Asia Cup 2025, still lists India vs Pakistan match tickets for various categories. However, the high pricing might be a key reason for them not being sold out as usual.

Why are IND vs PAK Asia Cup Tickets still unsold

As per Asia Cup match ticket details, available from ACC's official website, the price of one of the packages for Group A match tickets, which included India vs Pakistan, started from AED 475, which is around Rs 11,388.

On Platinumlist, IND vs PAK Asia Cup match tickets are still unsold in several categories, and while this would usually mean great news for those interested, the cheapest tickets among the bunch cost USD 99.18 at the time of writing, which converts to around Rs 8,756.

This steep pricing might be one of the main reasons why India Pakistan Asia Cup match tickets are still unsold, with the match just three days away from now.

Additionally, many Indian fans have been against India playing any cricket with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and the military conflict from earlier this year, which could be another reason for the unexpected ticket availability of this otherwise much-awaited cricket fixture.

Nevertheless, as things stand at the moment, the defending champions, India, are set to face their arch rivals, Pakistan, this Sunday in Dubai. The game is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM IST.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan Tickets IND Vs PAK Match Tickets IND Vs PAK Tickets Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan India Vs Pakistan Match Tickets Asia Cup Tickets Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Ind Vs Pak Tickets Unsold
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
India
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Navigation System Failure at Raipur Airport Forces Emergency Flight Landing in Bhopal | ABP NEWS
Nepal Unrest: Nepal Considers Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Interim Prime Minister Amidst Turmoil | ABP NEWS
Nepal Faces Unrest: Curfew Imposed in Kathmandu Amid Violent Protests and Looting | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Is the US-China Rivalry Fueling Nepal’s Political Unrest? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget