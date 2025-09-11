India vs Pakistan is one of the most anticipated fixtures in the world of cricket. This historic rivalry has churned out many iconic moments in the past, which leaves fans eager to catch a glimpse of their clash live in the stadium.

The next IND vs PAK encounter is scheduled for September 14, 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and while tickets for this game generally sell out in quick fashion, those for the upcoming match are still available.

Platinumlist, which is the official ticketing partner of Asia Cup 2025, still lists India vs Pakistan match tickets for various categories. However, the high pricing might be a key reason for them not being sold out as usual.

Why are IND vs PAK Asia Cup Tickets still unsold

As per Asia Cup match ticket details, available from ACC's official website, the price of one of the packages for Group A match tickets, which included India vs Pakistan, started from AED 475, which is around Rs 11,388.

On Platinumlist, IND vs PAK Asia Cup match tickets are still unsold in several categories, and while this would usually mean great news for those interested, the cheapest tickets among the bunch cost USD 99.18 at the time of writing, which converts to around Rs 8,756.

This steep pricing might be one of the main reasons why India Pakistan Asia Cup match tickets are still unsold, with the match just three days away from now.

Additionally, many Indian fans have been against India playing any cricket with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and the military conflict from earlier this year, which could be another reason for the unexpected ticket availability of this otherwise much-awaited cricket fixture.

Nevertheless, as things stand at the moment, the defending champions, India, are set to face their arch rivals, Pakistan, this Sunday in Dubai. The game is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM IST.