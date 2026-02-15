Abhishek Sharma's T20 Stats Vs Pakistan: Runs, Strike Rate And Boundaries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Abhishek Sharma has rapidly become the most feared Indian opener for Pakistan bowling attack. Since his debut, he has redefined aggressive powerplay batting, specifically targeting Pakistan's premier pacers.

Entering the 2026 T20 World Cup as World No. 1 T20I batter, Abhishek's numbers against the arch-rivals Pakistan are nothing short of extraordinary.

Head-to-Head: Abhishek Sharma vs Pakistan (T20Is)

Abhishek Sharma has faced Pakistan three times in high-pressure tournament settings (primarily during 2025 Asia Cup), and he has been the primary reason for India's dominance.

Matches: 3

Runs Scored: 110

Batting Average: 36.66

Strike Rate: 189.65

Highest Score: 74 (39 balls)

Boundaries: 12 Fours, 7 Sixes

Key Career Milestones (2024-2026)

Abhishek Sharma isn't just a "one-opponent" wonder; he has statistically become one of India's greatest T20I assets in record time.

World Ranking: Currently ranked No. 1 in ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings (achieved in 2025).

2025 Asia Cup Legend: Abhishek broke Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in a single T20 Asia Cup edition, amassing 314 runs in 7 innings.

Career Best: 135 vs. England (February 2025), which stands as highest individual T20I score by an Indian.

Powerplay King: Abhishek Sharma is the only player from a Full Member nation to record three 50+ scores within the Powerplay in T20Is.

Overall T20I Stats: 1,297 runs in 39 matches at a staggering strike rate of 194.74.

The "Shaheen Factor"

Stats show that Abhishek Sharma has effectively neutralized Pakistan's biggest threat, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In their encounters, Abhishek has scored 36 runs off just 19 balls from Afridi without being dismissed, striking at 189.50. This aggressive approach forces Pakistan to change their lengths early, disrupting their entire bowling blueprint.

Abhishek vs Usman Tariq: The Ultimate "Out-of-Syllabus" Battle

India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday (Feb 15th) features a fascinating tactical duel: World No. 1 batter Abhishek Sharma versus mystery spinner Usman Tariq. To prepare, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav even mimicked Tariq's controversial "stutter-and-pause" action in the nets, helping Abhishek master the timing needed for today's encounter.