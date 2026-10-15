IND vs NZ: Why Jasprit Bumrah Could Miss The Entire ODI Series

Jasprit Bumrah remains a crucial part of India's bowling attack, but his recent injury concerns have made workload management a major priority for the team management. The Indian cricket setup is keen to avoid taking unnecessary risks with its premier fast bowler and wants him to be available for the most important assignments. Amid these concerns, a report has suggested that Bumrah could miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, with the management reportedly planning to use him in only one format during the tour.

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Focus On Test Cricket

India's tour of New Zealand is scheduled to begin on October 22 and includes five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches. The squad for the T20I series has already been announced, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to the setup and Bumrah being rested.

Although Bumrah was expected to be considered for the ODI and Test squads, the management reportedly has a different plan. According to a report by The Times of India, the team management wants the fast bowler to concentrate on red-ball cricket and prepare specifically for the two-Test series.

Bumrah could also feature for India A before the Test matches as part of his preparation. The BCCI has announced the India A squad for two matches, while the team for a third fixture is yet to be finalised. The report suggests that Bumrah could be considered for that game.

The report stated that Bumrah is fully fit, but managing his workload during a lengthy tour is essential. With the Test series considered a major priority, the team management reportedly does not want him to exert himself in the ODIs before switching his focus to red-ball cricket. The aim is to keep India's leading fast bowler fit and ready for the Test assignments.

Jasprit Bumrah's International Career

Bumrah has established himself as one of India's most important fast bowlers across formats. His ability to deliver under pressure has made him a key figure in the team's success in major matches.

He has claimed 234 wickets in 52 Test matches and 151 wickets in 91 ODIs. In T20 cricket, Bumrah has taken 126 wickets in 100 matches. His performances across formats have underlined his value to the Indian team, making careful workload management particularly important as India prepares for its upcoming international commitments.