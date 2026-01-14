Who Owns ODI No. 3 Spot? Virat Kohli On Brink Of History

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWho Owns ODI No. 3 Spot? Virat Kohli On Brink Of History

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played today in Rajkot, and the match carries significance beyond just the series outcome. It could also prove to be a milestone moment for Virat Kohli, who is on verge of achieving a major personal record in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli closes in on historic milestone

The number 3 spot in ODI batting is often regarded as the most crucial position in the lineup, and Virat Kohli has made it his own over the years. In 245 ODIs, Kohli has batted at number 3 in 242 innings, amassing 12,529 runs.

His average of over 61 underlines his dominance in this role. During this time, he has struck 46 centuries and 67 half-centuries. A knock of 133 runs in Rajkot would see him become the highest run-scorer at number 3 in ODI history.

Who currently tops the list?

At present, the record is held by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Ponting scored 12,662 runs while batting at number 3 in 330 innings across 335 ODIs. He averaged 42.48 at this position and registered 29 hundreds along with 74 fifties. Kohli now stands just a step away from surpassing the Australian great.

Most runs at number 3 in ODI cricket

Below is the list of batsmen with the highest run tally at the number 3 position in ODIs:

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 12,662 runs

Virat Kohli (India) – 12,529 runs

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 9,747 runs

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 7,774 runs

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 6,504 runs

Babar Azam rising fast

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also steadily moving up the ranks. He has scored 5,811 runs in 116 innings from 117 ODIs at number 3, maintaining an impressive average of over 57.

While he is currently outside the top five, his consistent run-scoring suggests he could break into this elite list in the years to come.

Published at : 14 Jan 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI
