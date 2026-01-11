Watch Shreyas Iyer's Rocket Throw Stun Everyone, Even The Umpire!

Returning from injury, Shreyas Iyer made an instant impact in India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara.

The vice-captain’s sensational fielding left fans and teammates alike astonished when he dismissed Michael Bracewell with a direct throw from long-on - a moment that’s now going viral.

The match at BCA Stadium saw Shubman Gill win the toss and opt to bowl first. New Zealand got off to a strong start, with Devon Conway (56) and Henry Nicholls (62) putting on 117 for the opening wicket.

The Indian bowlers fought back in the middle overs, but Daryl Mitchell steadied the innings with a fluent 84. New Zealand finished with a total of 300, but Iyer’s stunning throw prevented at least 20-30 additional runs.

The Rocket Throw

At 237 for 5 in the 43rd over, Harshit Rana bowled a soft delivery to Daryl Mitchell, who ran for a second run.

Positioned at long-on, Iyer sprinted towards the ball, picked it up, and unleashed a direct throw to the stumps on the non-striker’s side, catching Michael Bracewell short and sending him back to the pavilion.

Watch Video

Commitment level: @ShreyasIyer15 🔥



Back from injury and giving his 💯 every single moment on the field! 👏#INDvNZ, 1st ODI LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/WbMZTXL0By pic.twitter.com/oyFowZB4qH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 11, 2026

Iyer’s fielding brilliance is no surprise - he’s long been known for his athleticism. He had previously injured himself during Australia’s tour while taking a remarkable backward-running catch, yet his agility and sharp throws continue to be game-changing.

NZ post 300 in 1st innings

In the series opener at Vadodara, New Zealand posted a formidable 300/8 in their 50 overs. After a strong 117-run opening stand between Henry Nicholls (62) and Devon Conway (56), Daryl Mitchell anchored the middle order with a fluent 84.

Despite late wickets from Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana, the Kiwis crossed the psychological 300-run mark on the final delivery.