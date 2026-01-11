IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly In All-Time ODI Appearances

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Indian batting legend Virat Kohli has officially surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the player with the fifth-highest number of One Day International appearances for India.

As Kohli walked out for the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11, 2026, he marked his 309th appearance in the blue jersey, moving clear of the former captain and current administrative icon.

Since his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, Kohli has evolved from a talented youngster into a global sporting phenomenon. Reaching 309 ODIs is not merely a number; it represents nearly 18 years of peak physical fitness and mental resilience.

While Sourav Ganguly’s tally of 308 matches (311 overall including Asia XI) was built on the foundation of the aggressive "New India" of the early 2000s, Kohli has taken that legacy forward, maintaining an unprecedented average of over 58 throughout his career.

India's Most Capped ODI Players

Virat Kohli now joins an exclusive "Top 5" list dominated by the titans of the game. He is currently chasing the tallies of former teammates and mentors:

Sachin Tendulkar: 463 Matches

MS Dhoni: 347 Matches

Rahul Dravid: 340 Matches

Mohammad Azharuddin: 334 Matches

Virat Kohli: 309* Matches

Sourav Ganguly: 308 Matches

More Records on Horizon

The match in Vadodara isn't just about appearances. Entering this series with 27,975 international runs, Kohli is also on the cusp of becoming the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the sport across all formats. He needs just 42 more runs to overtake Sri Lankan maestro Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs) and move into the spot behind Sachin Tendulkar.

With Kohli showing no signs of slowing down and his focus firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup, he is expected to move past Mohammad Azharuddin and Rahul Dravid on the appearances list within the next 18 months. This latest milestone cements his status as one of the most durable and impactful athletes India has ever produced.