Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli's No. 1 Reign In Danger As New Zealand Star Closes In

Virat Kohli's No. 1 Reign In Danger As New Zealand Star Closes In

Virat Kohli recently returned to the top of the rankings - a position he has held for over 800 days across 11 different stints since 2013.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

The latest ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings have set the stage for a dramatic showdown, as Indian stalwart Virat Kohli finds his newly reclaimed top spot under immense pressure.

Following a sensational run of form in the ongoing ODI series against India, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has moved within a single rating point of the summit, turning the upcoming IND vs NZ 3rd ODI into a direct battle for world's number-one crown.

The Narrowest Gap: 785 vs 784

Virat Kohli recently returned to top of ICC rankings for batters in ODIs - a position he has held for over 800 days across 11 different stints since 2013.

His rise was fueled by a masterclass 93 in the ODI series opener against Black Caps. However, a modest score of 23 in the second ODI at Rajkot caused a slight dip in his rating points, leaving him vulnerable at 785 points.

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell has been in form of his life. After a brisk 84 in the first ODI vs India, Mitchell played a career-defining innings in the second ODI, smashing an unbeaten 131 off 115 balls*. This performance catapulted his rating to 784 points, just one shy of Kohli.

Key Rankings Shifts

The latest update has brought mixed news for Indian camp:

Virat Kohli: Remains World No. 1 (785 points) but with the thinnest possible lead.

Daryl Mitchell: Climbs to World No. 2 (784 points), breathing down Kohli's neck.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain suffered a setback, slipping two places to World No. 3 following a string of low scores.

A Battle for Crown

With the three-match IND vs NZ ODI series currently leveled at 1-1, the final ODI on Sunday is no longer just about the trophy.

For Kohli, it is a fight to protect a legacy; for Mitchell, it is an opportunity to become the top-ranked ODI batter in the world for the first time.

If Mitchell outperforms Kohli in the series finale, he is almost certain to leapfrog the Indian legend when the rankings are next updated. Conversely, a trademark "King Kohli" century would likely see the Indian batter extend his lead and solidify his reign at the top.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand Daryl Mitchell IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI IND Vs NZ ROHIT SHARMA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: UNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting on Iran as US-Iran Tensions and Protest Crackdown Intensify
Breaking: Iran Protests Intensify, US Signals Support, Raising Fears of Regime Change and Wider Conflict
Breaking: Iran Pauses Execution of Protester Irfan Sultani, FM Denies Any Plan for Death Sentences
BMC Elections 2026: Sanjay Raut Speaks on Mumbai’s Future and Stakes of Local Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Elderly and Women Voters Lead the Charge at Bandra Mount Mary Polling Booth
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget