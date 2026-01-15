Virat Kohli's No. 1 Reign In Danger As New Zealand Star Closes In

The latest ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings have set the stage for a dramatic showdown, as Indian stalwart Virat Kohli finds his newly reclaimed top spot under immense pressure.

Following a sensational run of form in the ongoing ODI series against India, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has moved within a single rating point of the summit, turning the upcoming IND vs NZ 3rd ODI into a direct battle for world's number-one crown.

The Narrowest Gap: 785 vs 784

Virat Kohli recently returned to top of ICC rankings for batters in ODIs - a position he has held for over 800 days across 11 different stints since 2013.

His rise was fueled by a masterclass 93 in the ODI series opener against Black Caps. However, a modest score of 23 in the second ODI at Rajkot caused a slight dip in his rating points, leaving him vulnerable at 785 points.

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell has been in form of his life. After a brisk 84 in the first ODI vs India, Mitchell played a career-defining innings in the second ODI, smashing an unbeaten 131 off 115 balls*. This performance catapulted his rating to 784 points, just one shy of Kohli.

Key Rankings Shifts

The latest update has brought mixed news for Indian camp:

Virat Kohli: Remains World No. 1 (785 points) but with the thinnest possible lead.

Daryl Mitchell: Climbs to World No. 2 (784 points), breathing down Kohli's neck.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain suffered a setback, slipping two places to World No. 3 following a string of low scores.

A Battle for Crown

With the three-match IND vs NZ ODI series currently leveled at 1-1, the final ODI on Sunday is no longer just about the trophy.

For Kohli, it is a fight to protect a legacy; for Mitchell, it is an opportunity to become the top-ranked ODI batter in the world for the first time.

If Mitchell outperforms Kohli in the series finale, he is almost certain to leapfrog the Indian legend when the rankings are next updated. Conversely, a trademark "King Kohli" century would likely see the Indian batter extend his lead and solidify his reign at the top.