IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Needs Just 1 Run In 2nd ODI To Set Massive World Record

The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is underway, with the first match taking place at Eden Park in Auckland. India got off to a winning start, defeating the hosts by five wickets under the DLS method to take an early lead in the series.

Virat Kohli was among the standout performers in the opening encounter. He impressed with his fielding before producing a match-winning contribution with the bat. The former India captain smashed 74 off just 51 deliveries, helping his team secure victory. Kohli will now look to carry that form into the second ODI, where he has an opportunity to script history. Just one more run could see him achieve a significant milestone.

Virat Kohli on verge of surpassing Ricky Ponting

Kohli has built an outstanding record in ODI cricket against teams across the world, and New Zealand is no exception. In fact, he is currently level with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for the most runs scored against the Black Caps in the format.

Both batters have accumulated 1,971 runs against New Zealand. Kohli, however, has the opportunity to move ahead of Ponting in the upcoming match. He will claim the record outright as soon as he adds another run to his tally.

The Indian star has scored 1,971 runs in 37 ODIs against New Zealand at an impressive average of 57.97. His record includes seven centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar occupies the third position on the list with 1,750 runs, followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 1,568 runs. Sanath Jayasuriya completes the top five with 1,519 runs. Kohli is the only active ODI cricketer among these five players, while the other four have retired from international cricket.

When and where will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

India will aim to extend its advantage in the series when the two teams meet in the second ODI on Saturday, November 7. The match will be held at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Having started the series with a victory, the Indian team will be keen to maintain its momentum and take a 2-0 lead. The bowlers and batters both made valuable contributions in the opening match, and the team management will expect another strong all-round performance.