Virat Kohli Fan's ₹15 Lakh Gold Mobile Cover Is Going Viral - See Pics

In the world of cricket, fans are known for going to extreme lengths to express their devotion to their idols, but a recent story involving Virat Kohli and a fan from Gujarat has set a luxurious new benchmark.

Ankit Patel, a resident of Kudsad village in Surat, has captured the attention of the cricketing world by commissioning a customized 24-carat gold iPhone case dedicated to Virat Kohli.

The accessory, which is valued at approximately ₹15 lakhs, is not just a piece of tech protection but a handcrafted tribute to the man Ankit considers his "cricketing guru."

Details of "Golden" Tribute

Ankit, who is a talented cricketer himself at the local level, spent months planning this unique gift. The mobile cover features:

High-Purity Gold: Made with 15 tolas of gold, giving it a substantial weight and a brilliant finish.

Intricate Artwork: The back of the case features a finely engraved portrait of Virat Kohli along with his name.

Matching Accessories: Along with the iPhone case, Ankit also crafted gold bracelets dedicated to the former Indian captain.

A Virat Kohli fan from Surat wants to gift Kohli an iPhone gold case worth 15 Lakh. pic.twitter.com/jL0qhWsIoy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2026

विराट कोहली के Fans अलग ही लेवल के हैं🔥



सूरत के रहने वाले अंकित पटेल Virat Kohli को iphone 17 Pro Max उसके Gold कवर के साथ गिफ्ट करना चाहते हैं।



यह कवर सोने से बना हुआ है जिसकी कीमत 15 लाख रुपए है।



अंकित पटेल की दिली इच्छा है कि वो Virat Kohli से मिलें और उन्हें यह गिफ्ट दें। pic.twitter.com/kjEvmTSHV8 — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) January 14, 2026

The "Super Fan" Journey

Ankit’s admiration for Kohli goes beyond expensive gifts. He reportedly learned the nuances of batting by watching Kohli on television and has traveled to London three times in hopes of catching a glimpse of the superstar.

Despite his efforts, Ankit has yet to meet Kohli in person, and he hopes this viral golden tribute will eventually help him secure a face-to-face meeting with his idol.

"I have met many Indian cricketers, but meeting Virat is the dream of my life," Ankit shared with local media. "This gold cover is a symbol of the respect I have for his dedication to the game."