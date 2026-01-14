Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Fan's ₹15 Lakh Gold Mobile Cover Is Going Viral - See Pics

Virat Kohli Fan's ₹15 Lakh Gold Mobile Cover Is Going Viral - See Pics

The accessory, which is valued at approximately ₹15 lakhs, is not just a piece of tech protection but a handcrafted tribute to the man Ankit considers his "cricketing guru."

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)

In the world of cricket, fans are known for going to extreme lengths to express their devotion to their idols, but a recent story involving Virat Kohli and a fan from Gujarat has set a luxurious new benchmark.

Ankit Patel, a resident of Kudsad village in Surat, has captured the attention of the cricketing world by commissioning a customized 24-carat gold iPhone case dedicated to Virat Kohli.

The accessory, which is valued at approximately ₹15 lakhs, is not just a piece of tech protection but a handcrafted tribute to the man Ankit considers his "cricketing guru."

Details of "Golden" Tribute

Ankit, who is a talented cricketer himself at the local level, spent months planning this unique gift. The mobile cover features:

High-Purity Gold: Made with 15 tolas of gold, giving it a substantial weight and a brilliant finish.

Intricate Artwork: The back of the case features a finely engraved portrait of Virat Kohli along with his name.

Matching Accessories: Along with the iPhone case, Ankit also crafted gold bracelets dedicated to the former Indian captain.

The "Super Fan" Journey

Ankit’s admiration for Kohli goes beyond expensive gifts. He reportedly learned the nuances of batting by watching Kohli on television and has traveled to London three times in hopes of catching a glimpse of the superstar.

Despite his efforts, Ankit has yet to meet Kohli in person, and he hopes this viral golden tribute will eventually help him secure a face-to-face meeting with his idol.

"I have met many Indian cricketers, but meeting Virat is the dream of my life," Ankit shared with local media. "This gold cover is a symbol of the respect I have for his dedication to the game."

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPhone India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Iphone Gold Virat Kohli Iphone Gold
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti Khamenei Protests In Iran-Check Details
MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti Khamenei Protests In Iran-Check Details
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Education
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget