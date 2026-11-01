IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Eyes Historic Record, Could Surpass Sachin And Sourav

The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand will take place in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. Once the T20I series concludes, the two teams will shift their attention to a five-match ODI contest, beginning on November 4.

Virat Kohli will be one of the biggest attractions of the upcoming series, with the experienced batter having an opportunity to achieve another remarkable milestone. He could move past legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in the list of players with the most sixes in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Since making his ODI debut in 2008, Kohli has established himself as one of the greatest batters in the format. He has accumulated 15,109 runs in 317 matches and 305 innings at an impressive average of 58.78. His tally includes 55 centuries and 79 half-centuries, while he has also smashed 181 sixes.

Kohli is currently behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in the list of Indian batters with the most ODI sixes. Tendulkar finished his international career with 195 maximums in the format, while Ganguly struck 190.

If Kohli manages to hit 15 sixes during the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, he will go past both former Indian captains and reach 196 ODI sixes.

Players With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket

Rohit Sharma (India): 291 matches, 381 sixes

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 398 matches, 351 sixes

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 301 matches, 331 sixes

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 445 matches, 270 sixes

MS Dhoni (India): 350 matches, 229 sixes

Eoin Morgan (England): 248 matches, 220 sixes

AB de Villiers (South Africa): 228 matches, 204 sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand): 260 matches, 200 sixes

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 463 matches, 195 sixes

Jos Buttler (England): 204 matches, 193 sixes

Sourav Ganguly (India): 311 matches, 190 sixes

Martin Guptill (New Zealand): 198 matches, 187 sixes

Virat Kohli (India): 317 matches, 181 sixes

Virat's Impressive ODI Record Against New Zealand

Kohli has consistently delivered strong performances against New Zealand in the 50-over format. The 37-year-old has featured in 36 ODIs against the Black Caps, scoring 1,897 runs at an average of 58.

His record against the New Zealand side includes seven centuries and 10 half-centuries. With the upcoming series offering five more opportunities, fans will be eager to see whether Kohli can add to his impressive numbers and move closer to another major milestone.

The five-match ODI series will begin in Auckland on November 4. The remaining fixtures will be played across Wellington, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui.