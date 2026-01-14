Watch: Virat Kohli's Emotions On Full Display As Mistimed Shot Costs Him His Wicket

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Virat Kohli's Emotions On Full Display As Mistimed Shot Costs Him His Wicket

As the bails lit up, Virat Kohli stood frozen at the crease for several seconds, staring down at the pitch in disbelief.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:44 PM (IST)

In a frustrating turn of events for Indian cricket fans in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in Rajkot, Virat Kohli was unable to capitalize on a promising start, falling for just 23 runs in the second ODI against New Zealand on January 14, 2026.

After his match-winning 93 in the first game, expectations were sky-high for Kohli to secure a record-breaking sixth consecutive 50-plus score. However, a lapse in judgment led to a dismissal that left the "King" visibly distraught.

The Dismissal: A Self-Inflicted Blow

The moment occurred in the 24th over of the Indian innings. Facing New Zealand’s Kristian Clarke, Kohli attempted to guide a length delivery toward the third-man region to rotate the strike.

Unfortunately, he played the shot too late and with an angled bat, resulting in a thick inside edge that crashed back onto his stumps.

His reaction - a mix of shock and intense self-reproach - was captured by the cameras as he slowly made his way back to the pavilion, shaking his head at what he clearly considered a "throwaway" wicket.

Watch Video

Stats of Virat's Innings in 2nd ODI

Score: 23 runs

Balls Faced: 29 balls

Boundaries: 3 Fours

Record Missed: Virat Kohli remains tied with several others for five consecutive ODI fifties, missing out on becoming the first Indian to reach six.

Milestone for Virat!

Virat Kohli reclaimed the World No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, dethroning teammate Rohit Sharma.

Driven by a match-winning 93 in Vadodara in 1st ODI and before that him scoring five consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs, former India captain Virat Kohli returns to the summit for the 11th time, marking his first stint at the top of ODI rankings since 2021.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Virat Kohli Wicket Video
