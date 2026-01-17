IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's Bat Goes Quiet In Indore - Check His Runs In Last 4 ODIs

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 18 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Team India boasts an outstanding record at this venue, having never lost an ODI here. However, despite India's dominance, star batter Virat Kohli has struggled to make an impact on this ground, with his performances in Indore falling below his usual high standards.

Virat Kohli’s underwhelming ODI record in Indore

So far, Virat Kohli has featured in four ODIs at Holkar Stadium, managing only 99 runs at an average of 33.

His highest score at this venue is 36, meaning he is yet to register even a half-century here, let alone a century.

As India prepare for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli to see whether he can finally turn things around at a venue that has not been kind to him historically. That said, the right-hander is currently in fine form.

Kohli narrowly misses century in series opener

Virat Kohli has been in excellent touch over the past few months. He struck centuries in the first two ODIs of the three-match series against South Africa and followed it up with a half-century in the third.

Carrying that momentum forward, Kohli played a superb knock of 93 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand. Although he was dismissed for 23 in the second match, the former India captain will be eager to produce a big innings in the final ODI.

Chance to surpass Sehwag and Ponting

The third ODI also presents Kohli with a significant milestone opportunity.

A century against New Zealand would make him the player with the most ODI hundreds against the Kiwis.

Currently, Virat Kohli is tied with Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting, with all three having scored six centuries against New Zealand. A three-figure score in Indore would see Kohli move ahead of both legends.