IND vs NZ: 3 Major Records Rohit Sharma Could Break Against New Zealand

Former India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma will be one of the key players to watch during the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand. With the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup approaching, Rohit's performances will be closely monitored as he continues to showcase his batting prowess.

The experienced opener could also achieve three significant milestones during the series, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most prolific six-hitters in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma Closing In On 700 International Sixes

Rohit Sharma has featured in 517 international matches, scoring 20,652 runs at an average of 42.66. He has also smashed 674 sixes across formats, putting him within reach of the historic 700-six mark.

The Indian star needs another 26 sixes to reach the milestone. If he manages to achieve it, Rohit will further extend his lead over former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who struck 553 sixes in international cricket. With five ODIs scheduled against New Zealand, Rohit will have an opportunity to move closer to the landmark.

Hitman Needs 19 Sixes To Reach 400 In ODIs

Rohit has played 291 ODIs for India, accumulating 12,120 runs at an average of 49.27. His record in the format includes 381 sixes, leaving him just 19 short of reaching 400 ODI sixes.

Former Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi occupies the second position on the all-time ODI sixes list with 351 sixes. Rohit's tally already stands above that figure, and reaching 400 would mark another significant achievement in his ODI career.

The upcoming series against New Zealand gives the Indian opener a chance to close in on the milestone, although the number of sixes he manages will depend on his opportunities at the crease and his performances across the matches.

Rohit Sharma Eyes 200 International Sixes Away From Home

Rohit Sharma has also struck 190 sixes in international cricket while playing away from home. He needs another 10 to reach 200 sixes in overseas conditions.

India-New Zealand series could provide him with an opportunity to achieve this milestone. Rohit has demonstrated his ability to clear the boundary regularly throughout his career, including hitting 16 sixes in a single ODI innings.

With three major six-hitting milestones within reach, Rohit's performance against New Zealand will be one of the key storylines to follow during the five-match ODI series.