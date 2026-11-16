IND vs NZ Tests: Odd Match Timings Bring Early-Morning Challenge For Indian Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian fans face early 3:30 AM starts for Test matches.

First Test in Wellington, second in Christchurch from November.

Shubman Gill leads India; Tom Latham captains New Zealand team.

IND vs NZ Test Series: Indian cricket fans hoping to follow the upcoming Test series against New Zealand live will need to prepare for some seriously early mornings. With both matches scheduled to begin well before sunrise, watching Shubman Gill and his team in action could mean sacrificing several hours of sleep. The two-Test contest is the final leg of India's New Zealand tour, which has already delivered success in the limited-overs formats.

The visitors claimed the five-match T20I series 3-2 before going on to win the ODI series 3-1. Now, the challenge shifts to red-ball cricket, but the timing is far from convenient for supporters in India.

Both Tests To Begin At 3:30 AM IST

The opening Test is scheduled to be held at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The teams will then head to Christchurch for the second match at Hagley Oval.

Here's the complete schedule:

IND vs NZ 1st Test: November 19 onwards, Basin Reserve, Wellington

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: November 27 onwards, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

The 3:30 AM IST start will apply on all five scheduled days of each match.

Fans will therefore have to set their alarms well before sunrise to catch the opening session live.

Shubman Gill, Tom Latham To Lead Their Teams

India will be captained by Shubman Gill, while Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the two-match series.

Gill, who also leads India in ODIs, missed the final two matches of the recently concluded 50-over series to focus on his preparations for the red-ball assignment.

His return to the leadership role will be a key talking point as India look to carry their white-ball momentum into the Tests and improve their WTC standing.

The tour may have delivered two series wins already, but the final assignment will be a tough test with a lot at stake for Gill's team.