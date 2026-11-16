Indian fans will need to prepare for seriously early mornings, as both matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST. This timing means sacrificing several hours of sleep to watch the live action.
IND vs NZ Tests: Odd Match Timings Bring Early-Morning Challenge For Indian Fans
India's New Zealand tour enters its final chapter with a two-match Test series, but fans back home will need early alarms to catch Shubman Gill and Co. in action.
- Indian fans face early 3:30 AM starts for Test matches.
- First Test in Wellington, second in Christchurch from November.
- Shubman Gill leads India; Tom Latham captains New Zealand team.
IND vs NZ Test Series: Indian cricket fans hoping to follow the upcoming Test series against New Zealand live will need to prepare for some seriously early mornings. With both matches scheduled to begin well before sunrise, watching Shubman Gill and his team in action could mean sacrificing several hours of sleep. The two-Test contest is the final leg of India's New Zealand tour, which has already delivered success in the limited-overs formats.
The visitors claimed the five-match T20I series 3-2 before going on to win the ODI series 3-1. Now, the challenge shifts to red-ball cricket, but the timing is far from convenient for supporters in India.
Both Tests To Begin At 3:30 AM IST
The opening Test is scheduled to be held at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
The teams will then head to Christchurch for the second match at Hagley Oval.
Here's the complete schedule:
IND vs NZ 1st Test: November 19 onwards, Basin Reserve, Wellington
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: November 27 onwards, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
The 3:30 AM IST start will apply on all five scheduled days of each match.
Fans will therefore have to set their alarms well before sunrise to catch the opening session live.
Shubman Gill, Tom Latham To Lead Their Teams
India will be captained by Shubman Gill, while Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the two-match series.
Gill, who also leads India in ODIs, missed the final two matches of the recently concluded 50-over series to focus on his preparations for the red-ball assignment.
His return to the leadership role will be a key talking point as India look to carry their white-ball momentum into the Tests and improve their WTC standing.
The tour may have delivered two series wins already, but the final assignment will be a tough test with a lot at stake for Gill's team.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary challenge for Indian fans hoping to watch the IND vs NZ Test series live?
When and where are the two Test matches of the series being played?
The first Test is scheduled from November 19 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second Test will then begin on November 27 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Who are the captains for India and New Zealand in the upcoming Test series?
Shubman Gill will captain the Indian team in the two-match series. Tom Latham will be leading the New Zealand side against India.
What time will the IND vs NZ Test matches start daily in India?
Both Test matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on all five scheduled days. Fans will need to set their alarms well before sunrise.