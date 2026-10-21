Team India In Trouble! Hardik Pandya Faces Six-Month Layoff

Team India have reportedly suffered a major setback ahead of their upcoming series against New Zealand, with star all-rounder Hardik Pandya facing an extended spell on the sidelines. The Indian cricketer has been out of action since the conclusion of IPL 2026 due to an injury, and his recovery has reportedly taken a difficult turn.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Pandya could remain unavailable for the next six months, potentially delaying his return until IPL 2027.

Hardik Pandya's Injury Raises Fresh Concerns

Pandya sustained the injury towards the end of IPL 2026 and was initially expected to return to action in the first week of October. However, he reportedly experienced a recurrence of the problem while working towards regaining full fitness, delaying his comeback once again.

A fresh report by Dainik Jagran suggests that the injury could keep the all-rounder out of competitive cricket for a prolonged period. His absence would be a concern for India, given his contributions with both bat and ball.

Recovery Process Expected To Take Time

According to the report, Pandya will need to wait around three weeks before resuming running exercises. His workload is then expected to increase gradually over the following eight weeks as part of a carefully managed rehabilitation programme.

The all-rounder is reportedly dealing with a stress-related injury on the inner side of his calf. The issue has kept him at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for an extended period while he works towards recovery.

Although Pandya could begin making progress in his rehabilitation by the end of January, returning to full fitness and competitive cricket may take considerably longer. With India scheduled to play a Test series in February, his absence from that assignment is unlikely to affect the team's plans, as he is not currently part of the Test setup.

IPL 2027 Could Be His Next Competitive Assignment

If the reported recovery timeline holds, Pandya could be forced to miss several months of cricket before returning to competitive action. IPL 2027 is now being projected as a possible target for his comeback.

However, his actual return will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and when he receives medical clearance to resume playing. India will hope the experienced all-rounder makes a complete recovery and returns to action without further setbacks.