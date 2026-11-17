Following the conclusion of the T20I and ODI series, India and New Zealand are now preparing for a two-match Test contest. The opening match is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19, while the second Test will be played in Christchurch from November 27.

India vs New Zealand series holds considerable importance for India in ICC World Test Championship (WTC). After winning both the T20I and ODI series, the visitors will be eager to complete a clean sweep across formats. However, overcoming New Zealand in their own conditions will be a challenging task, considering India's disappointing history in Test cricket on Kiwi soil.

Here's a closer look at India's record in New Zealand.

India Have Won Just One Test In New Zealand Since 1977

India's overall Test record in New Zealand highlights the difficulties the team has faced in the country. In 25 Tests played on New Zealand soil, India have registered only five wins, whereas the hosts have won 10 matches. The remaining 10 encounters ended in draws.

What makes this record even more concerning is that India have managed just one Test victory in New Zealand since 1977. That memorable win came during the 2009 tour in Hamilton, where India defeated the hosts by 10 wickets. The other two matches of the series finished in draws, helping India secure a 1-0 series win.

Since that successful campaign, India have toured New Zealand twice for Test cricket but have failed to register another win. During the 2013-14 tour, the visitors lost one match and drew the other. The 2019-20 series proved even more disappointing, as New Zealand defeated India in both Tests to complete a 2-0 whitewash.

India Have Won Only Two Test Series In New Zealand

India first toured New Zealand for a Test series in 1968. Since then, the two teams have contested 10 Test series on New Zealand soil, with India managing to win only two of them.

Interestingly, India's maiden overseas Test series victory also came in New Zealand during that inaugural tour. Under the leadership of Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, India defeated the hosts 3-1 in a four-match series. It was a historic achievement for Indian cricket, but the team had to wait another 41 years to repeat the success.

The second series victory finally arrived in 2009, when MS Dhoni led India to a memorable triumph over the hosts. Apart from these two successful campaigns, India have struggled to dominate New Zealand in their own conditions. The remaining series included drawn contests and six series victories for the Kiwi side.

New Zealand have also enjoyed considerable success against India in recent years. During their previous Test tour of India, the visitors produced a remarkable performance to defeat the hosts 3-0 in a three-match series. India will now have an opportunity to respond to that setback and improve their historical record when they take the field in New Zealand.

India's Test Record On Tours Of New Zealand

- 1967/68: 4 matches | India Won: 3 | NZ Won: 1 | Draw: 0 | Series Result: India

- 1975/76: 3 matches | India Won: 1 | NZ Won: 1 | Draw: 1 | Series Result: Draw

- 1980/81: 3 matches | India Won: 0 | NZ Won: 1 | Draw: 2 | Series Result: New Zealand

- 1989/90: 3 matches | India Won: 0 | NZ Won: 1 | Draw: 2 | Series Result: New Zealand

- 1993/94: 1 match | India Won: 0 | NZ Won: 0 | Draw: 1 | Series Result: Draw

- 1998/99: 2 matches | India Won: 0 | NZ Won: 1 | Draw: 1 | Series Result: New Zealand

- 2002/03: 2 matches | India Won: 0 | NZ Won: 2 | Draw: 0 | Series Result: New Zealand

- 2008/09: 3 matches | India Won: 1 | NZ Won: 0 | Draw: 2 | Series Result: India

- 2013/14: 2 matches | India Won: 0 | NZ Won: 1 | Draw: 1 | Series Result: New Zealand

- 2019/20: 2 matches | India Won: 0 | NZ Won: 2 | Draw: 0 | Series Result: New Zealand