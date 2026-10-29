IND vs NZ T20Is: Massive Injury Blow For New Zealand As Pacer Ruled Out Of Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lockie Ferguson ruled out of T20I series with calf injury.

India secured series 3-0, consistently chasing challenging targets.

Matt Fisher replaces Ferguson; New Zealand's bowling faces further examination.

Lockie Ferguson Injury: New Zealand have been dealt a setback in their preparations for the fourth T20I against India, with Lockie Ferguson ruled out for the rest of the series. The hosts have brought in Matt Fisher as a replacement for the injured fast bowler as they attempt to end the contest on a positive note. The injury adds to New Zealand’s concerns after India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The visitors have dominated with the bat, repeatedly chasing down challenging targets and leaving the home side searching for answers with the ball.

Lockie Ferguson Injury Forces New Zealand Into Change

Ferguson picked up the problem during the second T20I at Hagley Oval, suffering an injury to his right calf.

Subsequent scans revealed a low-grade tear, New Zealand Cricket confirmed in a statement.

The pace bowler is expected to require approximately another week to recover before he can return to action.

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With the remaining fixtures approaching, the team management has opted to bring Fisher into the squad rather than risk Ferguson’s fitness.

Fisher now has an opportunity to step into the setup as New Zealand look to strengthen their bowling options for the final two matches.

India’s Batsmen Leave Hosts With Little Room For Error

The numbers underline the scale of New Zealand’s struggle against India’s aggressive approach.

In the opening match, India chased a daunting 225-run target, setting the tone for a series in which their batting has consistently overwhelmed the hosts.

The second encounter brought another successful chase, with India reaching their target of 180.

New Zealand’s difficulties became even more apparent in the third T20I, when the visitors hunted down 199 in just 13.2 overs.

With the series already beyond their reach, New Zealand must now focus on improving their performances in the remaining games.

Their bowling attack faces another stern examination, particularly after conceding big totals across all three matches.