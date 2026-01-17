Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced notable changes to India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to run from January 21 to January 31.

The revised squad sees the return of Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi, while all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the entire series due to injury, dealing a blow to India’s preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Shreyas Iyer Back In T20Is After Over A Year

Shreyas Iyer has earned a recall to the Indian T20 setup after a lengthy absence, marking his first appearance in the format since December 2023, when he last featured against Australia.

The middle-order batter has been drafted into the squad for the first three T20Is against New Zealand, replacing Tilak Varma. Varma is expected to rejoin the side from the fourth T20I onwards.

Iyer’s comeback comes on the back of a standout IPL 2025 campaign, where he amassed 604 runs at an impressive strike rate of 175.

His form in the league appears to have played a key role in convincing the selectors to hand him another opportunity in the shortest format, especially with the global T20 event looming next month.

Ravi Bishnoi Steps In As Injury Cover

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has also returned to the T20I squad, replacing the injured Washington Sundar.

Bishnoi last represented India in a T20I against England in January 2025 and brings with him significant experience, having picked up 61 wickets across 42 matches in the format.

Sundar’s unavailability is a concern for the team management, as the spin-bowling all-rounder was expected to play a key role in the series. His injury during the ODI leg against New Zealand has now ruled him out of all five T20Is, forcing India to rethink their balance just weeks before the World Cup.

The fitness issues surrounding both Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma have raised eyebrows, particularly with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 less than a month away.

While Varma is likely to return later in the series, Sundar’s absence across all five matches limits India’s options in testing combinations under match conditions.

With the New Zealand series serving as a crucial tune-up ahead of the World Cup, the performances of returning players like Iyer and Bishnoi could play a significant role in shaping India’s final plans for the marquee tournament.