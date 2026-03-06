IND vs NZ: India's T20 Record In Ahmedabad - Wins, Losses And Key Stats

India win loss record in Ahmedabad: Team India, after defeating England in the semi-final, have booked their place in ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup final, where the Men in Blue will take on New Zealand. The title clash is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the venue has triggered mixed emotions among Indian fans, as it was also the site of a painful defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Before the summit clash, let’s take a closer look at India's record at this stadium.

India and New Zealand's record in Ahmedabad

The Indian cricket team has played 10 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven and losing three. New Zealand, on the other hand, has played two matches at the venue and has lost both.

India: 10 matches - 7 wins, 3 losses

New Zealand: 2 matches - 0 wins, 2 losses

Matches played during 2026 T20 World Cup

So far, six matches have been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium during 2026 T20 World Cup. Teams batting first have won three games, while sides chasing have won two. One match ended in a tie, showing that the venue has produced closely contested encounters during the tournament.

Memories of 2023 World Cup final

The stadium also hosted the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India faced Australia national cricket team. Despite entering the final unbeaten, India suffered a defeat that ended their dream run and dashed the hopes of millions of fans. Because of that result, many supporters feel uneasy about returning to the same venue for another major final.

Final scheduled for March 8

The 2026 T20 World Cup final between India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team will take place on March 8 in Ahmedabad. India secured their place in the final after defeating England national cricket team in the semi-final, while New Zealand advanced after overcoming South Africa national cricket team.

India will be appearing in their fourth T20 World Cup final, while New Zealand have reached T20 World Cup Final for only the second time. All eyes will now be on Ahmedabad to see which team lifts the trophy and creates history.