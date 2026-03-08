Digital Aarti For Team India Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: The ICC T20 World Cup is set for an India vs New Zealand finish at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two quality sides battling it out for the coveted silverware, and its not just the player, but also the fans, who are heavily invested in the clash. Funnily enough, a video showing a 'digital aarti' of all Indian cricketers participating in the tournament is going viral on social media. Check it out:

In the physical world, some fans were even seen having a special pooja for the Men in Blue before the high-stakes clash in Ahmedabad tonight.

IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Match Date & Time

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final will be played today, March 8, 2026.

The action is scheduled to kick-off from 7:00 PM IST onwards, with the coin toss likely to be held at around 6:30 PM IST.

Both teams' captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner, are expected to reveal their playing XIs for the clash after the toss concludes. Until then, here's a look at their full squads for the tournament:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

NZ - Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

India have, notably, never beaten New Zealand at the ICC T20 World Cup, which does raise some concern before the final.

However, when the two sides recently met in a five-match bilateral series, the Men in Blue comfortably claimed victory 4-1 at home, and needless to say, would be looking to replicate more of the same.