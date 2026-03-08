The T20 World Cup final will be contested between India and New Zealand. They will play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Digital Aarti For Team India Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
Ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup Final, a ‘digital aarti’ clip of Indian cricketers goes viral as fans pray for the Men in Blue in Ahmedabad.
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: The ICC T20 World Cup is set for an India vs New Zealand finish at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two quality sides battling it out for the coveted silverware, and its not just the player, but also the fans, who are heavily invested in the clash. Funnily enough, a video showing a 'digital aarti' of all Indian cricketers participating in the tournament is going viral on social media. Check it out:
Wait for Sanju Samson edit! 🤣#T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/prFcW78nzO— Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) March 8, 2026
In the physical world, some fans were even seen having a special pooja for the Men in Blue before the high-stakes clash in Ahmedabad tonight.
March 8, 2026
IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Match Date & Time
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final will be played today, March 8, 2026.
The action is scheduled to kick-off from 7:00 PM IST onwards, with the coin toss likely to be held at around 6:30 PM IST.
Both teams' captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner, are expected to reveal their playing XIs for the clash after the toss concludes. Until then, here's a look at their full squads for the tournament:
IND - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
NZ - Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie
India have, notably, never beaten New Zealand at the ICC T20 World Cup, which does raise some concern before the final.
However, when the two sides recently met in a five-match bilateral series, the Men in Blue comfortably claimed victory 4-1 at home, and needless to say, would be looking to replicate more of the same.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the finalists for the T20 World Cup?
When is the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand?
The match is scheduled for today, March 8, 2026. The game is expected to begin around 7:00 PM IST.
Has India ever defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup?
No, India has never defeated New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup. This historical record might be a concern for fans.
What was the result of the recent series between India and New Zealand?
India recently won a five-match bilateral series against New Zealand convincingly, with a score of 4-1 at home.