Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketDigital Aarti For Team India Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Digital Aarti For Team India Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup Final, a ‘digital aarti’ clip of Indian cricketers goes viral as fans pray for the Men in Blue in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: The ICC T20 World Cup is set for an India vs New Zealand finish at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two quality sides battling it out for the coveted silverware, and its not just the player, but also the fans, who are heavily invested in the clash. Funnily enough, a video showing a 'digital aarti' of all Indian cricketers participating in the tournament is going viral on social media. Check it out:

In the physical world, some fans were even seen having a special pooja for the Men in Blue before the high-stakes clash in Ahmedabad tonight.

IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Match Date & Time

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final will be played today, March 8, 2026. 

The action is scheduled to kick-off from 7:00 PM IST onwards, with the coin toss likely to be held at around 6:30 PM IST.

Both teams' captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner, are expected to reveal their playing XIs for the clash after the toss concludes. Until then, here's a look at their full squads for the tournament:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

NZ - Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

India have, notably, never beaten New Zealand at the ICC T20 World Cup, which does raise some concern before the final.

However, when the two sides recently met in a five-match bilateral series, the Men in Blue comfortably claimed victory 4-1 at home, and needless to say, would be looking to replicate more of the same.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the finalists for the T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup final will be contested between India and New Zealand. They will play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When is the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand?

The match is scheduled for today, March 8, 2026. The game is expected to begin around 7:00 PM IST.

Has India ever defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup?

No, India has never defeated New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup. This historical record might be a concern for fans.

What was the result of the recent series between India and New Zealand?

India recently won a five-match bilateral series against New Zealand convincingly, with a score of 4-1 at home.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Digital Aarti For Team India Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
Digital Aarti For Team India Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
Cricket
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Final: Men In Blue Eye Historic Third T20 World Cup Crown
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Final: Men In Blue Eye Historic Third T20 World Cup Crown
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final: Shocking Similarity Between Abhishek Sharma And Virat Kohli Before T20 WC Final
IND vs NZ Final: Shocking Similarity Between Abhishek Sharma And Virat Kohli Before T20 WC Final
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson One Run Away From Historic Feat After MS Dhoni
IND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson One Run Away From Historic Feat After MS Dhoni
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget