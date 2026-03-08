IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Sanju Samson vs Finn Allen Head-To-Head Comparison

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: When India and New Zealand walk out at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday, the spotlight will inevitably fall on two names who have redefined the concept of "Powerplay intent" in this tournament. Sanju Samson and Finn Allen are the strategic nuclear options for their respective sides. Both batsmen are currently considered among their team's most aggressive openers, and their impressive performances in the semi-finals have made the final even more exciting.

Showcase Of Strengths In The Semis

New Zealand's Finn Allen, batting brilliantly in the semi-final, scored the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. He reached the century in just 33 balls, setting a new record. His blistering innings helped New Zealand reach the final.

India's Sanju Samson also performed brilliantly in the semi-finals. He scored a powerful 89, the highest score by an Indian batsman in a T20 World Cup knockout match. His innings played a crucial role in India's path to the final.

Finn Allen Slightly Ahead in T20I Stats

When it comes to T20 International statistics, Finn Allen appears to be slightly ahead of Sanju Samson in terms of run-scoring. Allen has scored 1654 runs in 60 innings. His strike rate during this period has been over 171, which reflects his aggressive batting. Allen's highest score is 137, and Allen has scored three centuries and seven half-centuries. Furthermore, he has hit 145 fours and 115 sixes, which is a prime example of his power hitting.

Finn Allen T20I Stats

Innings: 60

Runs: 1654

Strike Rate: 171.0+ (Elite category)

High Score: 137

Centuries/Fifties: 3 / 7

Boundary Count: 145 Fours | 115 Sixes

Sanju Samson Strong T20i Record

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has also performed well in T20 Internationals. He has scored 1310 runs in 53 innings. His strike rate is around 155, which is considered quite impressive in T20 cricket. Samson's highest score is 111 runs, and he has three centuries and five half-centuries to his name. He has hit 110 fours and 76 sixes in his T20 career.

Sanju Samson T20I Stats

Innings: 53

Runs: 1310

Strike Rate: 155.0 approx. (High-impact)

High Score: 111

Centuries/Fifties: 3 / 5

Boundary Count: 110 Fours | 76 Sixes

A Fierce Competition in the Final

These two batsmen will play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. A big innings from either of them could change the course of the match. Fans are hoping for a fierce battle between Sanju Samson and Finn Allen in their ultimate match-up in the Final of T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad.