Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Sanju Samson vs Finn Allen Head-To-Head Comparison

IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Sanju Samson vs Finn Allen Head-To-Head Comparison

IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Sanju Samson and Finn Allen are set for an explosive showdown in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Explore the stats and semi-final form that make them the X-factors in Ahmedabad.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: When India and New Zealand walk out at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday, the spotlight will inevitably fall on two names who have redefined the concept of "Powerplay intent" in this tournament. Sanju Samson and Finn Allen are the strategic nuclear options for their respective sides. Both batsmen are currently considered among their team's most aggressive openers, and their impressive performances in the semi-finals have made the final even more exciting.

Showcase Of Strengths In The Semis

New Zealand's Finn Allen, batting brilliantly in the semi-final, scored the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. He reached the century in just 33 balls, setting a new record. His blistering innings helped New Zealand reach the final.

India's Sanju Samson also performed brilliantly in the semi-finals. He scored a powerful 89, the highest score by an Indian batsman in a T20 World Cup knockout match. His innings played a crucial role in India's path to the final.

Finn Allen Slightly Ahead in T20I Stats

When it comes to T20 International statistics, Finn Allen appears to be slightly ahead of Sanju Samson in terms of run-scoring. Allen has scored 1654 runs in 60 innings. His strike rate during this period has been over 171, which reflects his aggressive batting. Allen's highest score is 137, and Allen has scored three centuries and seven half-centuries. Furthermore, he has hit 145 fours and 115 sixes, which is a prime example of his power hitting.

Finn Allen T20I Stats

Innings: 60
Runs: 1654
Strike Rate: 171.0+ (Elite category)
High Score: 137
Centuries/Fifties: 3 / 7
Boundary Count: 145 Fours | 115 Sixes

Sanju Samson Strong T20i Record

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has also performed well in T20 Internationals. He has scored 1310 runs in 53 innings. His strike rate is around 155, which is considered quite impressive in T20 cricket. Samson's highest score is 111 runs, and he has three centuries and five half-centuries to his name. He has hit 110 fours and 76 sixes in his T20 career.

Sanju Samson T20I Stats

Innings: 53
Runs: 1310
Strike Rate: 155.0 approx. (High-impact)
High Score: 111
Centuries/Fifties: 3 / 5
Boundary Count: 110 Fours | 76 Sixes

A Fierce Competition in the Final

These two batsmen will play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. A big innings from either of them could change the course of the match. Fans are hoping for a fierce battle between Sanju Samson and Finn Allen in their ultimate match-up in the Final of T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final will be held on March 8th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What records did Finn Allen break in the semi-final?

Finn Allen scored the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, reaching 100 runs in just 33 balls during the semi-final.

What was Sanju Samson's highest score in the semi-final?

Sanju Samson scored 89 in the semi-finals, which is the highest score by an Indian batsman in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

How do Finn Allen's and Sanju Samson's T20I stats compare?

Finn Allen has more runs and a higher strike rate than Sanju Samson. Allen has scored 1654 runs at over 171 strike rate, while Samson has 1310 runs at around 155 strike rate.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs NZ Live IND Vs NZ Finn Allen SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026 IND Vs NZ Final T20 World Cup 2026 Final Finn Allen Vs Sanju Samson
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Sanju Samson vs Finn Allen Head-To-Head Comparison
IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Sanju Samson vs Finn Allen Head-To-Head Comparison
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final Pitch Report: Will Mixed-Soil Strip Turn T20 WC Final Into A Batting Paradise?
IND vs NZ Final Pitch Report: Will Mixed-Soil Strip Turn T20 WC Final Into A Batting Paradise?
Cricket
IPL 2026 Schedule: Start Date, Final, First Match And Playoffs Details
IPL 2026 Schedule: Start Date, Final, First Match And Playoffs Details
Cricket
Team India's T20 World Cup Finals Record Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2026 Clash
Team India's T20 World Cup Finals Record Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2026 Clash
Advertisement

Videos

War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Breaking News: Iran Vows Strong Retaliation as Middle East War Enters Ninth Day
Breaking News: Iran Attacks US Base in Bahrain as War of Missiles and Words Intensifies
War Alert: Iran Says It Is Ready for Six-Month War as Israel Expands Strikes Across Region
Breaking News: US and Israel Reportedly Plan to Seize Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Amid Escalating War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget