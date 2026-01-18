Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ T20 Series: Team India Arrive In Nagpur Without 3 Key Players, Start Date Revealed

IND vs NZ T20 Series: Team India Arrive In Nagpur Without 3 Key Players, Start Date Revealed

India vs New Zealand T20I series will be India's final series before T20 World Cup 2026, making it a key opportunity for players to regain form and rhythm.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand is being played in Indore today, while half of Team India has already reached Nagpur in preparation for upcoming IND vs NZ T20I series.

Following the conclusion of IND vs NZ ODI series, India will play a five-match T20 International series starting on January 21 in Nagpur.

India vs New Zealand T20I series will be India's final series before T20 World Cup 2026, making it a key opportunity for players to regain form and rhythm.

Team India's T20 squad arrives in Nagpur

Several star players from the Indian team have begun arriving in Nagpur ahead of IND-NZ T20I series.

Some members, however, are still participating in the final ODI in Indore. Currently, only a few T20 squad players - Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh - are part of the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore.

The rest of the squad reached Nagpur on January 17, allowing the team to start on-field practice and preparation immediately.

Given the importance of this series as a warm-up for T20 World Cup, players will be eager to find their rhythm and make an impact.

India vs New Zealand T20 series schedule

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: January 21: Vidarbha Stadium, Nagpur - 7 PM

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: January 23: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 7 PM

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: January 25: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 7 PM

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: January 28: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 7 PM

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: January 31: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram - 7 PM

Team India T20 squad (Updated): Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer ( Iyer will play only first three matches), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Also on ABP Live | 'How Dumb': Gautam Gambhir Faces Fan Fury After Arshdeep's First-Over Wicket

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ T20 Series IND Vs NZ Suryakumar Yadav Arshdeep Singh Hardik Pandya IND Vs NZ T20Is
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
Election 2025
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
India
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget