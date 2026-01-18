IND vs NZ T20 Series: Team India Arrive In Nagpur Without 3 Key Players, Start Date Revealed

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand is being played in Indore today, while half of Team India has already reached Nagpur in preparation for upcoming IND vs NZ T20I series.

Following the conclusion of IND vs NZ ODI series, India will play a five-match T20 International series starting on January 21 in Nagpur.

India vs New Zealand T20I series will be India's final series before T20 World Cup 2026, making it a key opportunity for players to regain form and rhythm.

Team India's T20 squad arrives in Nagpur

Several star players from the Indian team have begun arriving in Nagpur ahead of IND-NZ T20I series.

Some members, however, are still participating in the final ODI in Indore. Currently, only a few T20 squad players - Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh - are part of the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore.

The rest of the squad reached Nagpur on January 17, allowing the team to start on-field practice and preparation immediately.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Team India arrives in Nagpur ahead of the first T20 match against New Zealand. The match is scheduled to be played on 21st January at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/s5LLpYxh7i — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

Given the importance of this series as a warm-up for T20 World Cup, players will be eager to find their rhythm and make an impact.

India vs New Zealand T20 series schedule

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: January 21: Vidarbha Stadium, Nagpur - 7 PM

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: January 23: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 7 PM

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: January 25: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 7 PM

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: January 28: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 7 PM

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: January 31: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram - 7 PM

Team India T20 squad (Updated): Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer ( Iyer will play only first three matches), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

