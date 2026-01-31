Suryakumar Yadav 73 Runs Away From Joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In Elite List

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying a remarkable run of form and has been one of the standout performers in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand.

As India prepare to take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I today, all eyes will once again be on Suryakumar, who is closing in on a meajor personal milestone.

Milestone in sight for Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar needs just 73 more runs to become only the fourth Indian batter to complete 1,000 T20 runs as captain.

At present, he has accumulated 927 runs from 42 T20 matches while leading the side. The only Indian players to have previously crossed the 1,000-run mark as T20 captains are MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma Leads Indian Captains

Rohit Sharma sits at the top of the Indian list with 1,905 runs in 62 matches as T20 captain. Virat Kohli follows with 1,570 runs in 50 games, while MS Dhoni scored 1,112 runs across 72 matches.

Suryakumar, in his 42 matches as captain, has batted in 39 innings, scoring 927 runs that include one century and six half-centuries. His highest score is 100, with an average of 27.26 and an impressive strike rate of 157.65.

Babar Azam Leads Global Charts

On the global stage, Pakistan's Babar Azam is the most prolific run-scorer among T20 captains, having amassed 2,642 runs in 85 matches.

He is followed by former Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who scored 2,236 runs in 76 games. UAE's Muhammad Waseem and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson are also part of the elite group of captains with over 2,000 T20 runs.

India probable playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand probable playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.