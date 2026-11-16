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English NewsSportsCricket'Shameful' Record In New Zealand! Team India Now Faces Its Biggest Test

'Shameful' Record In New Zealand! Team India Now Faces Its Biggest Test

The opening Test between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 19 in Wellington. The second and final match of the series will be played in Christchurch from November 27.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 02:29 PM (IST)

The Indian cricket team enjoyed a successful run during its ongoing tour of New Zealand, winning both the T20I and ODI series. India clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2 before registering a 3-1 win in the five-match ODI series.

However, the challenge is set to become considerably tougher as the two sides prepare to face each other in a two-match Test series, beginning November 19. The upcoming red-ball contest will be the real test of India's strength in New Zealand conditions.

India's shambolic Test record in New Zealand 

India's historical record in Test cricket on New Zealand soil is far from encouraging. The numbers reveal just how difficult it has been for the Indian team to dominate the Kiwis in their own backyard. New Zealand have traditionally enjoyed a significant advantage over India in this format.

India have played 25 Test matches in New Zealand so far, winning just five of them. The hosts have registered 10 victories, while the remaining 10 encounters ended in draws. These statistics highlight New Zealand's historical dominance over India in home Test conditions.

IND vs NZ in 2020

Team India's last Test tour of New Zealand came in 2020, when the visitors suffered a 2-0 whitewash in the two-match series. The Kiwis further strengthened their dominance in 2024 by producing a stunning result on Indian soil, defeating the hosts 3-0 in a three-match Test series.

Fast bowlers are once again expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming contest, much like they did during the ODI series. New Zealand's conditions generally offer assistance to seam and swing bowling, which could make life difficult for Indian batters. Another concern for the visitors is the limited experience several members of the current Test squad have of playing in these conditions. The Kiwi pace attack could therefore pose a major challenge for India's batting lineup.

The opening Test between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 19 in Wellington. The second and final match of the series will be played in Christchurch from November 27.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st Test IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ Test Series
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