IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Return In 3 Days; Check Dates

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain two of the biggest attractions in Indian cricket. Their presence on the field always generates enormous excitement among supporters. With the India-New Zealand T20I series nearing its conclusion, attention is now shifting towards the upcoming ODI contest, which begins in just three days.

Following India's ODI assignment against West Indies, the two senior batters are ready to return to action against the Black Caps.

Here's a look at when fans can expect to see Rohit and Kohli in action, along with the complete schedule of the five-match series.

Rohit And Virat Begin Preparations

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have arrived in New Zealand ahead of the ODI series and have already started training in Auckland. Pictures and videos from their practice sessions have surfaced, showing the experienced duo putting in considerable effort ahead of the opening encounter.

When Will Rohit And Virat Play Their First ODI?

Cricket fans will get to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action on November 4, 2026. India will begin the five-match ODI series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

The series will be completed over an 11-day period, with the final match scheduled for November 15. Both Rohit and Virat are available for the entire ODI assignment. Several players involved in the first three matches are expected to turn their attention towards the upcoming Test series, but the two senior batters will remain part of the ODI setup for the final two games as well, having retired from Test cricket.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full Schedule

- 1st ODI: November 4, 2026 – Eden Park, Auckland

- 2nd ODI: November 7, 2026 – Sky Stadium, Wellington

- 3rd ODI: November 10, 2026 – Seddon Park, Hamilton

- 4th ODI: November 13, 2026 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

- 5th ODI: November 15, 2026 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Test Series To Follow ODIs

The fifth and final ODI will take place on November 15, while the two-match Test series is scheduled to begin just four days later, on November 19. India will look to carry its momentum from the T20I leg into the 50-over format before taking on New Zealand in the longer format.