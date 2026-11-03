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English NewsSportsCricket21,000 Runs And...: Rohit Sharma Eyes 4 Historic Records Against New Zealand

21,000 Runs And...: Rohit Sharma Eyes 4 Historic Records Against New Zealand

Although Rohit's ODI numbers in New Zealand have not been particularly impressive, the upcoming series offers him an opportunity to improve his record.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:05 AM (IST)

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand gets underway on November 4, with Rohit Sharma among the players expected to be in the spotlight. The opening encounter will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, where the Indian opener will have several milestones within reach.

Rohit heads into the series in good form after scoring 225 runs during India's recent ODI series against the West Indies. He will now look to carry that momentum forward and add more achievements to his remarkable international career.

Although Rohit's ODI numbers in New Zealand have not been particularly impressive, the upcoming series offers him an opportunity to improve his record. He has also yet to score an ODI century on New Zealand soil. Apart from that, the Indian captain could reach four significant milestones during the series.

Four Records Rohit Sharma Could Create Against New Zealand

1. First Batter To Hit 400 ODI Sixes

Rohit Sharma already holds the record for the most sixes in ODI cricket, with 381 maximums to his name. He needs another 19 sixes to become the first batter in the history of the format to reach the 400-six mark. Achieving this feat during the New Zealand series would add another landmark to his illustrious career.

2. 21,000 Runs In International Cricket

Rohit has scored 20,652 runs in 517 international appearances across formats. He is now 348 runs away from completing 21,000 international runs. Only three Indian batters have crossed this milestone so far: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

3. 5,000 Runs Across SENA Countries

The Indian opener is also closing in on another major milestone involving his performances in SENA countries - South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Rohit has accumulated 4,964 runs across these four countries and needs just 36 more to reach 5,000. He could potentially achieve the feat in the opening ODI itself.

4. 100 Scores Of 50 Or More In ODIs

Rohit has registered 98 scores of 50 or more in his ODI career. Two more such performances in the series would take his tally to 100. If he reaches the landmark, he will become only the sixth batter in the world to record 100 or more ODI scores of at least 50.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
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