IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Closing In On Shahid Afridi's World Record

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of achieving a major ODI milestone against New Zealand, with Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi's world record within his reach. The Indian opener already holds the record for hitting the most sixes against New Zealand among Indian batters. He now has an opportunity to go a step further and become the player with most ODI sixes against the Blackcaps worldwide.

Rohit could achieve this feat in IND vs NZ 1st ODI match today itself, at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4.

Rohit Sharma is also closing in on another batting milestone. He currently ranks fourth among Indian run-scorers in ODIs against New Zealand, with 1,134 runs to his name. Virat Kohli leads the list with 1,897 runs.

Which Shahid Afridi record is Rohit Sharma chasing?

Shahid Afridi currently tops the list of players with the most ODI sixes against New Zealand, having cleared the boundary 50 times against them. Rohit is just two sixes away from taking that record away from the former Pakistan captain. With 49 sixes already registered, the Indian batter can create history in Auckland if he manages to hit two sixes in IND vs NZ 1st ODI.

Rohit Sharma looks to continue his impressive form

The five-match ODI series against New Zealand will provide India with an important opportunity to strengthen their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play significant roles throughout the campaign.

Rohit enters the series in excellent touch following India's recent ODI assignments against the West Indies. He scored a century, making 101 runs in the second ODI, before narrowly missing another hundred with a 92-run knock in the third match. The experienced opener will be eager to carry that form into the New Zealand series while keeping an eye on the historic record.