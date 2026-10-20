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English NewsSportsCricketPragyan Ojha's Salary Revealed: Here's What BCCI Chief Selector Gets Paid

Pragyan Ojha's Salary Revealed: Here's What BCCI Chief Selector Gets Paid

The chief selector plays a crucial role in shaping India's squads for international assignments and major tournaments.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 07:51 AM (IST)

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has reportedly been appointed as the new chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team. He is understood to have served as the interim chief selector following Ajit Agarkar's departure, with BCCI now appointing him to the position on a full-time basis.

Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar has also joined the selection committee. Here's a look at Ojha's likely annual earnings in his new role.

What Will Pragyan Ojha Earn As Chief Selector?

Pragyan Ojha could receive an annual salary of around ₹3 crore as India's chief selector, according to reports. This would be in line with the reported remuneration of his predecessor, Ajit Agarkar. At that rate, Ojha's monthly earnings would amount to approximately ₹25 lakh.

The chief selector plays a crucial role in shaping India's squads for international assignments and major tournaments. The responsibilities include assessing players' performances, identifying emerging talent and selecting squads based on the team's requirements. The committee must also maintain a strong pool of players capable of representing India across formats.

Ramesh Powar Joins Selection Committee

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar has also been included in the selection committee. During his playing career, Powar represented India as an off-spinner and later served as head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. His experience as both a former international player and coach could contribute to the committee's selection process.

Who Are Members Of India's New Selection Committee?

The five-member selection committee for the Indian men's team comprises Pragyan Ojha, Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar. The panel is responsible for evaluating players and selecting squads in accordance with India's upcoming fixtures and tournament plans.

Pragyan Ojha's International Cricket Career

The 38-year-old Ojha represented India in all three formats of international cricket. He played 24 Test matches, 18 ODIs and six T20 Internationals, taking a combined 144 wickets.

His experience at the international level could prove useful in his new role as chief selector. The committee will be tasked with identifying promising youngsters, maintaining competition for places and assembling squads for India's future international commitments and major tournaments.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pragyan Ojha IND Vs NZ BCCI Pragyan Ojha Salary
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