Veteran Domestic Cricketer Slams India Coach's Rohit Sharma Remark, Sparks Online Backlash

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand 3rd One Day International (ODI) at Indore's Holkar Stadium, the former's batting coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, attended a press conference.

During the press conference, he talked about how Rohit Sharma hadn't been at his best of late, stating that he “had not been as fluent as he has been”, and also talked about how young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy hadn't made the most of his opportunities.

These comments didn't sit right with Priyank Panchal, a veteran in the Indian First Class and List A cricket circle, having even represented India A. He took to social media platform X to voice his opinion:

"Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There’s a reason foreign coaches don’t succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they don’t have anything notable to show in their CV."

While many seem to agree with Panchal, going by the 2.4 thousand likes on the tweet, he did receive notable backlash in the comments.

Fans Back India Coach's Critical Analysis

Many fans in the comments under Priyank Panchal's X post held the opinion that a coach should be able to state his honest opinions, rather than sugarcoating.

So coaches aren’t allowed to give honest answers now? And what’s your CV to question Netherlands’ greatest player of all time? — Prantik (@Pran__07) January 18, 2026

If he’s giving honest answers and you have a problem with that, then don’t ask for transparency from the BCCI and team management. — Captain Jack Sparrow (@TejaMainHu92) January 18, 2026

Foreigner coaches are not boot lickers, or part of bhajan mandli, it's just an honest assessment from the coach that should be taken in that form only. — Honey (@1hsharma) January 18, 2026

What ever he said about Nitish is true ... He has been getting his chances and he is not bringing out anything on the table to prove his case ... He is one of the fast bowling allrounder options present and he himself seems uninterested to grab the chance ... — Shravan Hari (@shravanhari2301) January 18, 2026

Out of all languages he chose to speak language of Facts.

Indians only wants to hear good sugar coated words for ro and ko. Indians fans are living in delusion. — SHR21 (@shreyasmohite21) January 18, 2026

U want transparency but at the same time u can't hear their honest take!!! Come on man — Vishal Bhowmick (@VishalBhowmick9) January 18, 2026

India went on to lose the bilateral ODI series as their top order failed to fire.

Rohit Sharma had another off day, getting out at 11, while Nitish Reddy stepped up to deliver one of his best performances in the format, scoring 51 off 57, forming a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli.