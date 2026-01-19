Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Veteran Domestic Cricketer Slams India Coach's Rohit Sharma Remark, Sparks Online Backlash

Veteran cricketer Priyank Panchal slams India batting coach Ryan ten Doeschate’s remarks on Rohit Sharma and Nitish Reddy, but triggers sharp fan debate online.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand 3rd One Day International (ODI) at Indore's Holkar Stadium, the former's batting coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, attended a press conference.

During the press conference, he talked about how Rohit Sharma hadn't been at his best of late, stating that he “had not been as fluent as he has been”, and also talked about how young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy hadn't made the most of his opportunities.

These comments didn't sit right with Priyank Panchal, a veteran in the Indian First Class and List A cricket circle, having even represented India A. He took to social media platform X to voice his opinion:

"Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There’s a reason foreign coaches don’t succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they don’t have anything notable to show in their CV."

While many seem to agree with Panchal, going by the 2.4 thousand likes on the tweet, he did receive notable backlash in the comments.

Fans Back India Coach's Critical Analysis

Many fans in the comments under Priyank Panchal's X post held the opinion that a coach should be able to state his honest opinions, rather than sugarcoating.

India went on to lose the bilateral ODI series as their top order failed to fire.

Rohit Sharma had another off day, getting out at 11, while Nitish Reddy stepped up to deliver one of his best performances in the format, scoring 51 off 57, forming a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ryan ten Doeschate say about Rohit Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy?

Ryan ten Doeschate commented that Rohit Sharma hadn't been as fluent as usual and Nitish Kumar Reddy hadn't fully capitalized on his opportunities.

Why did Priyank Panchal criticize Ryan ten Doeschate's comments?

Priyank Panchal felt the comments were 'terrible' and suggested foreign coaches often lack the understanding of relationships needed in India.

What was the general fan reaction to Priyank Panchal's criticism?

Many fans supported the idea that coaches should offer honest opinions, even if critical, and questioned Panchal's credentials to critique the coach.

How did Rohit Sharma and Nitish Reddy perform in the 3rd ODI after the comments?

Rohit Sharma had another off day, scoring 11. Nitish Reddy, however, performed well, scoring 51 off 57 balls.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Coach India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA Nitish Reddy
