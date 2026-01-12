Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketInjured Washington Sundar Exits IND vs NZ ODI Series, Badoni Called Up As Replacement

Injured Washington Sundar Exits IND vs NZ ODI Series, Badoni Called Up As Replacement

The BCCI has confirmed that Washington Sundar's injury has ruled him out of the IND vs NZ ODI series, with Ayush Badoni announced as his replacement.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the on-going India vs New Zealand ODI series.

The spin bowling all-rounder sustained an injury during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, played in Vadodara, leaving the field mid-way in the first innings. He came out to bat in the second innings, and looked in pain.

Sundar has, notably, been replaced by Delhi-based batsman Ayush Badoni. This is his maiden senior call-up, but he has extensive domestic and considerable IPL experience. 

BCCI Release Official Statement On Sundar's Injury

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikiya released an official statement announcing Washington Sundar's exit from the IND vs NZ ODI series. 

"India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion."

"Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the IDFC First Bank ODI series."

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI."

It remains to be seen whether Sundar is able to recover in time for the upcoming India vs New Zealand T20I series, and more importantly the ICC T20 World Cup, which kicks off February 7, 2026.

This is India's third major player injury in the last week, the other two being Tilak Varma and Rishabh Pant. 

Here's a look at India's updated ODI squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni

It will also be interesting to see if Ayush Badoni gets any game time in the second or third One Day International fixtures, which are set to be played on January 14 and 18, respectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Washington Sundar been ruled out of the India vs New Zealand ODI series?

Washington Sundar sustained an injury to his left lower rib area during the first ODI against New Zealand. He will undergo further scans for his injury.

Who has replaced Washington Sundar in the squad?

Delhi-based batsman Ayush Badoni has been named as Washington Sundar's replacement. This is his maiden senior call-up.

Where did Washington Sundar sustain his injury?

Washington Sundar sustained his injury while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand, played in Vadodara.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Washington Sundar IND Vs NZ ODIs Ayush Badoni
