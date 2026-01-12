Injured Washington Sundar Exits IND vs NZ ODI Series, Badoni Called Up As Replacement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the on-going India vs New Zealand ODI series.

The spin bowling all-rounder sustained an injury during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, played in Vadodara, leaving the field mid-way in the first innings. He came out to bat in the second innings, and looked in pain.

Sundar has, notably, been replaced by Delhi-based batsman Ayush Badoni. This is his maiden senior call-up, but he has extensive domestic and considerable IPL experience.

BCCI Release Official Statement On Sundar's Injury

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikiya released an official statement announcing Washington Sundar's exit from the IND vs NZ ODI series.

"India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion."

"Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the IDFC First Bank ODI series."

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI."

It remains to be seen whether Sundar is able to recover in time for the upcoming India vs New Zealand T20I series, and more importantly the ICC T20 World Cup, which kicks off February 7, 2026.

This is India's third major player injury in the last week, the other two being Tilak Varma and Rishabh Pant.

Here's a look at India's updated ODI squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni

It will also be interesting to see if Ayush Badoni gets any game time in the second or third One Day International fixtures, which are set to be played on January 14 and 18, respectively.