Not The Farewell Rohit Sharma Hoped For! 'Hitman' Sets Unwanted Record

India clinched the five-match ODI series against New Zealand 3-1, bringing an end to the hosts' impressive unbeaten run in home ODI series. The tour could also mark the final occasion Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli feature in an international match on New Zealand soil. However, Rohit ended the series on a disappointing note, registering an unwanted record during what could be his final appearance in the country.

Rohit Sharma Records His Worst Average In An ODI Series As An Opener

Rohit endured a difficult outing with the bat throughout the four innings he played in IND-NZ ODI series. The Indian opener managed just 30 runs at an average of 7.50, marking his lowest-ever average in an ODI series while batting as an opener.

His scores across the series read 0, 23, 0 and 7. During the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, Rohit failed to make an impact once again. He offered a straightforward catch to the opposition fielder and returned to the pavilion after scoring just seven runs.

South Africa And New Zealand Remain Challenging Venues For Rohit

Rohit's numbers in South Africa and New Zealand have been a concern in the ODI format. His batting average in South Africa stands at 19.69, while New Zealand is his next-most challenging destination, with an average of 29.

These numbers could attract attention as India prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Rohit will be keen to improve his record in these conditions if he remains part of India's plans for the tournament.

India End New Zealand's Seven-Year Unbeaten Home ODI Series Run

Despite Rohit's struggles, the Indian team had plenty to celebrate. Their series victory ended New Zealand's seven-year unbeaten streak in home ODI series, marking the first time in that period that the Black Caps had lost a bilateral ODI series on their own turf.

In the fifth ODI, India posted a total of 209 runs. The Indian bowling attack then stepped up to defend the target, with Arshdeep Singh leading the charge. The left-arm pacer picked up three wickets and maintained an impressive economy rate of just 3 runs per over. The other Indian bowlers also contributed with important breakthroughs to put New Zealand under pressure.

Virat Kohli Also Has A Disappointing Series

Virat Kohli also struggled to maintain consistency during the series. The former Indian captain began with an impressive 74-run knock in the opening match but could not carry that form into the remaining fixtures.

Although Kohli finished the series with 86 runs, his performances after the first ODI were below expectations. Both senior Indian batters will now look to regain their rhythm in their upcoming assignments.