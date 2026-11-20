New Zealand posted 368 runs in their first innings of the opening Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, and Jasprit Bumrah justified the decision by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over. However, despite India's impressive start, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback after slipping to 70/5. Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips produced a sensational partnership to bring New Zealand back into the contest. Bumrah emerged as India's most successful bowler, finishing with four wickets.

New Zealand suffer early batting collapse

New Zealand got off to a disastrous start as Bumrah bowled captain Tom Latham for a duck in the first over. Devon Conway (4) followed soon after, with Anshul Kamboj providing India with their second breakthrough in the fourth over. Henry Nicholls attempted to hold the innings together, while Rachin Ravindra offered some support before Akash Deep dismissed him for 15 with the team score at 51.

Bumrah then struck twice in quick succession, removing Daryl Mitchell (1) and Tom Blundell (5). With five wickets down for just 70 runs, New Zealand were in serious trouble. However, Glenn Phillips joined Nicholls at the crease, and the duo turned the innings around with a remarkable display of batting.

Nicholls and Phillips put together a 216-run partnership

Nicholls and Phillips completely changed the course of the innings with a magnificent 216-run stand for the sixth wicket. The pair frustrated the Indian bowlers and ensured that New Zealand recovered from their early collapse. Nicholls completed his century on the opening day, while Phillips ended the day unbeaten on 94.

Phillips reached his hundred on the second day, becoming the first cricketer to score centuries against India in all three formats within a single calendar year. He eventually scored 118 runs off 216 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. Akash Deep finally broke the partnership by dismissing Phillips.

Henry Nicholls remains unbeaten on 175

After Phillips' dismissal, Nicholls continued to receive support from the lower order. He added 32 runs with Nathan Smith for the seventh wicket before Prasidh Krishna dismissed Smith for 32 through an LBW decision. Akash Deep then removed Kyle Jamieson (11), while Bumrah sent Matt Henry (1) back to the pavilion.

With New Zealand at 348/9, Nicholls and Jacob Duffy added another 20 runs for the final wicket. Anshul Kamboj eventually ended the innings by dismissing Duffy (4), who was caught behind. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175 off 294 balls, hitting 21 boundaries in an outstanding innings.

How did India's bowlers perform?

Bumrah led India's bowling attack with four wickets, while Akash Deep impressed with three scalps. Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets, whereas Prasidh Krishna managed just one. Washington Sundar failed to take a wicket.

Despite Bumrah's impressive performance and India's early dominance, the bowling attack struggled to contain Nicholls and Phillips. Their remarkable partnership helped New Zealand recover from 70/5 and finish their first innings with a competitive total of 368 runs.